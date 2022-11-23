News Matches
'Why is Alphonso Davies taking penalties?!' - Fans can't understand why Jonathan David didn't take Canada spot-kick against Belgium

Dan Bernstein
11:46 PM GMT+4 23/11/2022
Alphonso Davies reaction Canada Belgium World Cup 2022
Canada's Alphonso Davies missed a 10th-minute penalty against Belgium, and many fans were left perplexed as to why he took it in the first place.
  • Davies took kick instead of David
  • Courtois made comfortable save
  • David takes pens for Lille

WHAT HAPPENED? Davies' early miss on Wednesday came in Canada's first World Cup appearance since 1986. It would have been his nation's first ever goal at the tournament.

THE VERDICT:

Would Lille's designated penalty-taker Jonathan David have been a better choice?

Maybe Davies got a bit ahead of himself.

His fans have his back, though.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Canada started brightly against Belgium and will be frustrated that they couldn't find a quick breakthrough, with Michy Batshuayi having given the Belgians the lead against the run of play.

WHAT NEXT FOR CANADA? Davies and co. are in Group F with Belgium, Croatia and Morocco. They will face Croatia in their second match on Sunday.

