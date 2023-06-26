Why does Christopher Nkunku celebrate with a balloon? Meaning behind Chelsea star's goal celebration

Goal brings you everything you need to know about the French forward's famous pose and what it means.

Celebrations are one of the most memorable aspects of football, with a simple gesture bringing up (or down) the mood of an entire stadium. While most are often generic replications of previous instances, some players leave a mark on the game not just through their skill with the ball, but off it too when it's time to celebrate a goal.

Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku is one such player who has attracted the curiosity of fans not only with his amazing talent and ability but also with his unique balloon celebration, which he often brings out after decimating the opposition's defence.

As much as Chelsea fans would like the former RB Leipzig forward to solve their goalscoring issues, after going through one of their worst seasons ever in 2022-23, they will also be looking forward to seeing his iconic balloon celebration on repeat at Stamford Bridge.

Here, GOAL takes you through what exactly is the meaning behind Nkunku's iconic Balloon celebration.

What is Christopher Nkunku's iconic balloon celebration?

During RB Leipzig's match against Shakhtar Donetsk in the 2022 Champions League, Nkunku opened the scoring to set his side on the path to a convincing 4-0 victory. Immediately after finding the back of the net, the current Chelsea forward took out a red coloured balloon from his sock and inflated it with his mouth while posing with his eyes closed along with his arms outstretched.

The celebration did not take too long to get popular, with even football pundits Micah Richards and Jamie Carragher getting in on the act in the studios. Ever since Nkunku brings out the iconic pose often after scoring an important goal, as he did after finding the back of the net for RB Leipzig in the 2023 DFB-Pokal final against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Why does Christopher Nkunku celebrate with a balloon?

Many spectators were curious as to why the former RB Leipzig forward decided to celebrate with a red balloon, with some connecting it to perhaps Nkunku being a fan of Stephen King's "It"! However, immediately after the match, he clarified that the celebration was for his son who loves balloons.