Who is playing in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024?

Confirmed teams, captains, group draw and more.

It seems only yesterday that the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup last unfolded, and with less than two years since teams last took to the field in pursuit of one of the big prizes in the white-ball format, it still lingers fresh in the memory too.

England earned themselves the status of unified short-game champions when they defeated Pakistan by five wickets at Australia’s Melbourne Cricket Ground in 2022, to add to the Cricket World Cup title in the 50-over format they won on home soil in 2019.

Jos Buttler’s side might have lost the latter since, but they will head into this latest tournament among the frontrunners to defend their title - but as the T20 Men’s World Cup breaks new ground, there’s more than just silverware at stake for the sport’s powerbrokers.

The 2024 edition will take place in the game’s heartland, the West Indies, and, for the first time, in the United States, with games across the initial group stage set to take place in Florida, New York, and Texas.

What’s more, with 20 teams - up from 16 in 2022 - this will mark the biggest iteration of any Cricket World Cup in the sport’s history, with the potential for the game to grow beyond its traditional borders not lost on its competitors and contestants.

So, who will take part in the T20 World Cup? Which players are the stars to look out for? How can you catch all the action unfold? GOAL brings you everything you need to know about who is playing in the tournament this year and how you can watch it all unfold.

When and where does the T20 World Cup 2024 take place?

The 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup takes place between Saturday, June 1 and Saturday, June 29, this year.

The tournament takes place over three stages - an initial Group Stage featuring 20 teams, a Super 8s stage featuring the top eight sides and a Knockout stage featuring the final four sides.

It will be held in the West Indies - specifically on the islands of Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, Guyana, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent & the Grenadines and Trinidad & Tobago - and the United States.

What are the stadiums in the United States for the T20 World Cup 2024?

There will be three host states in the United States for the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, with Florida, New York and Texas set to host matches across the group stages.

The Miami satellite city of Lauderhill will hold four matches at Central Broward Park, the lone venue to have previously staged international T20 matches in the United States.

The Texan city of Grand Prairie will hold four matches at Grand Prairie Stadium, a former ballpark since converted into a cricket oval. It functions as the home of the United States men’s cricket team.

Lastly, the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Long Island, New York will host eight matches. Specifically built for the tournament, it has a 34,000 capacity - the biggest of any venue in use for the event - and will host the India-Pakistan match as a flagship encounter.

Which teams are playing in the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024?

Twenty teams will compete in the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, with several making their debut as part of the expanded, revamped format:

List of Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 teams

Team Captain First entry Best result Afghanistan Rashid Khan 2010 Super 10s (2016) Australia Mitch Marsh 2007 Champions (2021) Bangladesh Najmul Hossain Shanto 2007 Super 8s (2007) Canada Saad Bin Zafar 2024 N/A England Jos Buttler 2007 Champions (2010, 2022) India Rohit Sharma 2007 Champions (2007) Ireland Paul Stirling 2009 Super 8s (2009) Namibia Gerhard Erasmus 2021 Super 12s (2021) Nepal Rohit Paudel 2014 First round (2014) Netherlands Scott Edwards 2009 Super 12s (2022) New Zealand Kane Williamson 2007 Runners-up (2021) Oman Aqib Ilyas 2016 First round (2016, 2021) Pakistan Babar Azam 2007 Champions (2009) Papua New Guinea Assad Vala 2021 First round (2021) Scotland Richie Berrington 2007 Super 12s (2021) South Africa Aiden Markram 2007 Semi-finals (2009, 2014) Sri Lanka Wanindu Hasaranga 2007 Champions (2014) Uganda Brian Masaba 2024 N/A United States Monank Patel 2024 N/A West Indies Rovman Powell 2007 Champions (2012, 2016)

Below here, you can also find the confirmed squads announced so far for the tournament.

T20 World Cup 2024 confirmed squads

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik.

Australia: Mitch Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Canada: Saad Bin Zafar (c), Aaron Johnson, Ravinderpal Singh, Navneet Dhaliwal, Kaleem Sana, Dilon Heyliger, Jeremy Gordon, Nikhil Dutta, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Rayyankhan Pathan, Junaid Siddiqui, Dilpreet Bajwa, Shreyas Movva, Rishiv Joshi.

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.

Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green, Michael Van Lingen, Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, Tangeni Lungameni, Niko Davin, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, JP Kotze, David Wiese, Bernard Scholtz, Malan Kruger, PD Blignaut.

Nepal: Rohit Paudel (c), Aasif Sheikh, Anil Kumar Sah, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Pratis GC, Sundeep Jora, Abinash Bohara, Sagar Dhakal, Kamal Singh Airee.

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c), Aryan Dutt, Bas de Leede, Kyle Klein, Logan van Beek, Max O’Dowd, Michael Levitt, Paul van Meekeren, Ryan Klein, Saqib Zulfiqar, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Teja Nidamanuru, ⁠⁠Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh, Viv Kingma, Wesley Barresi.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

Oman: Aqib Ilyas (c), Zeeshan Maqsood, Kashyap Prajapati, Pratik Athavale, Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Naseem Khushi, Mehran Khan, Bilal Khan, Rafiullah, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Shakeel Ahmad, Khalid Kail.

Papua New Guinea: Assadollah Vala (c), Alei Nao, Chad Soper, CJ Amini, Hila Vare, Hiri Hiri, Jack Gardner, John Kariko, Kabua Vagi Morea, Kipling Doriga, Lega Siaka, Norman Vanua, Sema Kamea, Sese Bau, Tony Ura.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan.

Scotland: Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross, Brad Currie, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Charlie Tear, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

Sri Lanka: Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka.

Uganda: Brian Masaba (c), Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa, Cosmas Kyewuta, Dinesh Nakrani, Fred Achelam, Kenneth Waiswa, Alpesh Ramjani, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Bilal Hassun, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah, Juma Miyaji, Ronak Patel.

United States: Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir.

West Indies: Rovman Powell (c), Alzarri Joseph, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd.

What are the groups for the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024?

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup's initial group stage will see teams split into four groups of five, with the top two progressing to the Super 8s stage.

Controversially, the two biggest teams in each group have already been seeded, and therefore, if all eight proceed as anticipated by world rankings, they will know who they will draw.

If all ranked teams proceed, then the Super 8s stage will consist of one group containing India, Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka, and another including Pakistan, England, West Indies and South Africa.

List of 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup groups

Group A Group B Group C Group D Canada Australia (B2) Afghanistan Bangladesh India (A1) England (B1) New Zealand (C1) Nepal Ireland Namibia Papua New Guinea Netherlands Pakistan (A2) Oman Uganda South Africa (D1) United States Scotland West Indies (C2) Sri Lanka (D2)

How do teams qualify for the Men’s T20 World Cup?

The teams competing in the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup qualified through a variety of different means and methods. As the two host nations, the West Indies and the United States were both automatically awarded berths for the tournament.

Additionally, the eight teams that made up the Super 8s at the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup - Australia, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka - were all awarded spots for their performance there too.

Afghanistan and Bangladesh were also included based on their positions in the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings in November 2022, in line with the last edition of the tournament.

The remaining eight teams - Canada, Ireland, Namibia, Nepal, Oman, Papua New Guinea, Scotland and Uganda - qualified through various regional tournaments held over the past year. The only Test-playing nation absent is Zimbabwe, who were defeated by both Namibia and Uganda to be denied a place.

Who will be the number one-ranked batsman at the Men’s T20 World Cup?

India right-hander Suryakumar Yadav is expected to be the number one-ranked batsman at the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, ahead of England’s Phil Salt and Pakistan’s Mohamed Rizwan.

Yadav was a member of the India team that finished second at the 2023 Cricket World Cup, while Salt and Rizwan both played in the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Final in Melbourne two years ago.

Who will be the number-one-ranked team at the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup?

India is the number one-ranked team at the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and sits atop the ICC World Rankings for the format, ahead of Australia in second and current champions England in third.

They have been top since February 2022, but failed to translate their reputation into silverware in Australia two years ago, when England handed them a 10-wicket loss in the semi-finals at Adelaide Oval.

How to watch the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024

In the United Kingdom, the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will be shown on Sky Sports and streamed on Sky Go. Subscriptions to Sky can vary, but you can add Sky Sports to your package for £22.00 per month, with Sky Go available free of charge.

In the United States, the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will be shown on Willow TV and can be streamed on Sling TV. Subscriptions begin at $40.00 per month for Sling Orange and will subsequently require the Willow Add-On at a further $10.00 per month.

FAQs

How do you get tickets for the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup?

Tickets for the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup can be purchased directly through the tournament’s official ticketing portal, available at tickets.t20worldcup.com.

Additionally, customers can also look at secondary retailers such as StubHub for matches in high demand.

How many teams are playing in the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup?

Twenty teams will play in the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, including the majority of the game’s Test-playing nations. All eight teams from the Super 8s stage of the 2022 tournament, including England, Australia and India, will feature.

Three teams will make their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup debut this year - Canada, Uganda and the United States.

How many teams have won the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup?

Six teams have won the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup over the past eight iterations. England and the West Indies are the most decorated with two victories each, while Australia, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have won it once each.