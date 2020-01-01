Which teams have won the Champions League and league title double in the same season?

Sweeping all before you in your domestic league and in the Champions League is an impressive achievement, but who has done it?

The (or European Cup) has been running for over 60 seasons and remarkably, in that time period, the trophy has been shared between a total of just 22 teams.

Juggling continental concerns with domestic responsibilities can be a difficult task and it is rare that a team dominates in both spheres, with success in one competition usually inhibiting it in the other.

However, it can and has been done, with plenty of teams doing so in the days of the old European Cup - when it was a straight knockout tournament - as well as in the modernised Champions League era.

A total of 15 teams have won the Champions League and domestic league double, as of the 2018-19 season, with many doing so on more than one campaign.

have managed to achieve the feat most, doing so five times - in each of their Champions League-winning campaigns (1991-92, 2005-06, 2008-09, 2010-11 and 2014-15).

Rank Team Champions League & league double seasons 1 Barcelona 1991-92, 2005-06, 2008-09, 2010-11, 2014-15 =2 1956-57, 1957-58, 2016-17 =2 1973-74, 2001-02, 2012-13 =2 1971-72, 1972-73, 1994-95 =5 1964-65, 2009-10 =5 1998-99, 2007-08 =5 1976-77, 1983,84 =8 1993-94 =8 1960-61 =8 2003-04 =8 1966-67 =8 Hamburg 1982-83 =8 Steaua Bucharest 1985-86 =8 1987-88 =8 1990-91

Real Madrid are the most successful team in the history of the Champions League with 13 titles and they are also the most successful team in , having won 33 championships.

However, Los Blancos have only managed to win both trophies in the same season on three occasions. Their most recent league and Champions League double came in 2016-17 - a campaign in which they secured a total of five trophies.

Bayern Munich have done the Champions League and double three times, while Ajax have done likewise, winning the Champions League and Eredivisie double in 1971-72, 1972-73 and 1994-95.

Two English teams have achieved the feat of the European Cup and league double. Manchester United did it in 1998-99 (the year of the treble) and 2007-08, while Liverpool did so in 1976-77 and 1983-84.

While AC Milan are the undisputed European kings of San Siro, clinching supreme continental glory seven times, they have only done the European Cup-Scudetto double once.

Inter lag behind with a relatively paltry three European Cups, but they managed to do the double twice.

Portuguese giants Benfica and Porto have two European Cups each on their respective honours rolls, and they have each done the double once.

In 1967, Celtic became the first team from Britain to win the European Cup - their first and only such triumph - and they won the Scottish title that season too.

Hamburg (1982-83), Steaua Bucharest (1895-86), PSV (1987-88) and Red Star Belgrade (1990-91) have each won the European Cup once and every one of them also secured domestic glory in the same season as they conquered Europe.