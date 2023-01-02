Which MLS teams have USMNT World Cup players? Club status for Zimmermann, Ferreira, Yedlin & more

While many United States men's national team stars have gravitated to European clubs in recent years, these are the ones still in MLS.

Just two USMNT starters in the World Cup last-16 loss to the Netherlands on December 3 play their club soccer in MLS - a striking development that underlines recent success in top European leagues.

Some of those players, including goalkeeper Matt Turner and midfielder Tyler Adams, started their careers in MLS before moving across the Atlantic, while others were raised in European academies.

GOAL runs through the USMNT's remaining players in MLS who also made the trip to Qatar for the 2023 World Cup...

Which MLS teams have USMNT World Cup players?

Nine of the 26 players named by Gregg Berhalter to the 2022 World Cup squad currently play in MLS.

For comparison, 10 of the 23 USMNT players at the 2014 World Cup were from MLS.

Below is the list of MLS players who went to Qatar:

FC Dallas: Jesus Ferreira

Inter Miami: DeAndre Yedlin

LAFC: Kellyn Acosta

Nashville SC: Shaq Moore, Walker Zimmerman

NYCFC: Sean Johnson

New York Red Bulls: Aaron Long

Seattle Sounders: Cristian Roldan, Jordan Morris

When does MLS start back up?

MLS is not in season right now, but it will return on February 25, 2023 and include a LAFC-LA Galaxy rivalry game. St. Louis City SC, meanwhile, begin their first-ever campaign with a match against Austin FC.

With sufficient time between the end of the World Cup and start of MLS' season, all of the USMNT's World Cup performers should be ready to play right away.

Where can you watch 2023 MLS season?

Every game will be streamed on Apple TV without local blackout restrictions.

Select games, often involving high-profile clubs, will also be shown on national TV.