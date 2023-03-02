When is the next El Clasico? The dates of Real Madrid vs Barcelona 2022-23 fixtures

GOAL brings you all the information about this season's Clasico games, such as when they are, where and how to watch

Real Madrid reclaimed glory in 2021-22 by winning La Liga and the Champions League under the steady influence of Carlo Ancelotti, as their Clasico rivals Barcelona struggled in their ongoing rebuild.

Xavi's Catalan side are now firmly in the post-Lionel Messi era, but will be keen to mount a stronger challenge to Los Blancos in 2022-23 and beyond.



When is the next Clasico?

Date Fixture Competition Venue March 2, 2023 Real Madrid vs Barcelona Copa del Rey Santiago Bernabeu March 19, 2023 Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga Camp Nou April 5, 2023 Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey Camp Nou

The next El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona is scheduled for 8pm GMT (3pm ET) March 2, 2023 in the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg. They play again two weeks later in La Liga, with the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi to come in April.

You can see the upcoming Clasico games above. Note that fixtures are subject to change.

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona on TV & live stream

La Liga games are available to watch live on Viaplay in the UK. Learn more about Viaplay and how to watch La Liga action, including El Clasico, here. BT Sport has the broadcast rights for Copa del Rey games in the UK and you can subscribe here.

In the U.S., ESPN+ is showing La Liga and Copa del Rey games live throughout the season, including the games involving Real and Barca.