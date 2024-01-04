When is the FA Cup fourth round draw? Date, time, teams, live stream & how to watch

Everything you need to know about the FA Cup fourth round draw in the 2023-24 campaign.

The 2023-24 FA Cup is heading towards its final stages with every team fighting for a spot in the last 32 of the tournament.

With some jaw-dropping clashes like Arsenal vs Liverpool and Tottenham vs Burnley scheduled to take place, viewers are in for a treat.

Here, GOAL takes a look at when the FA Cup Fourth Round Draw will take place, how to watch it and which teams are in the mix for a spot.

When is the 2023-24 FA Cup Fourth Round Draw?

What: FA Cup Fourth Round Draw Date: January 8, 2024 Time: 7:50 pm GMT / 2:50 pm ET / 11:50 am PT TV Channel: ITV Coverage

The draw for the FA Cup fourth round will be held on January 8, during the ITV coverage of the clash between Wigan Athletic and Manchester United.

Which teams are in the 2023-24 FA Cup Fourth Round Draw and what are their ball numbers?

32 teams will participate in the FA Cup Fourth Round with all teams vying to reach the final stage and get their hands on the illustrious piece of silverware.

Here are the FA Cup fourth round draw ball numbers:

Preston North End Brighton & Hove Albion Chesterfield or West Bromwich Albion Manchester City or Chelsea Stockport Country or Walsall Boreham Wood or Accrington Stanley Tottenham Hotspur Derby County or Barnsley Cardiff City or Leeds United West Ham United Burnley Wrexham Norwich City or Blackburn Rovers Aston Villa or Stevenage Luton Town or Wigan Athletic Oxford United or Arsenal Fleetwood Town Liverpool or Wolverhampton Wanderers Grimsby Town Blackpool Leicester City Forest Green Rovers or Birmingham City Bristol City or Swansea City Hartlepool United or Stoke City Fulham Southampton Sheffield United Sunderland Sheffield Wednesday Manchester United Reading Ipswich Town

Where to watch the FA Cup Fourth Round Draw?

The draw will be available to watch as a part of ITV's coverage of the FA Cup third round clash between Manchester United and Wigan Athletic.

Fans in the UK can tune into ITV1 and the draw can be live streamed on ITVX. Viewers can also stream the draw on ITVX and BBC iPlayer apps.

In the USA, viewers can watch the draw on ESPN with live stream available on ESPN+.

When does the FA Cup fourth round start?

The FA Cup fourth round clashes are set to kick-off in the weekend of January 27 and January 28 with the third round results and the subsequent draw deciding the participants.