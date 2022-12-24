When does 2023 MLS season start? Key schedule dates including 13-game opening day bonanza

MLS will hope World Cup enthusiasm in the United States will carry over to club interest - and fortunately, the start of the 2023 season is close.

MLS is eyeing its return for 2023, and after a thrilling end to the last campaign, it's hard not to be excited about what's to come.

Schedule-makers have concocted a 13-game slate for opening day that will get the league going on a high note, with expansion team St. Louis City FC among the clubs in action.

GOAL explains the start and end dates for the 2023 season, as well as the best ways to watch on TV and via stream.

When does 2023 MLS season start?

The first batch of MLS matches are scheduled for Saturday, February 25. Opening day will feature 13 games.

College football, NFL and MLB are not in season, so MLS will only be going up against the NBA and NHL for attention in the United States on that date (Premier League matches will be done well before any MLS games kick off). There will be seven NBA games and 11 NHL games to compete against.

What MLS games are on opening day?

Below are the 13 games for 2023 MLS opening day on February 25, including a much-anticipated El Trafico between LAFC and LA Galaxy.

All times subject to change.

Match Start time Nashville SC vs NYCFC 4:30 pm ET Philadelphia Union vs Columbus Crew 7:30 pm ET FC Cincinnati vs Houston Dynamo 7:30 pm ET Atlanta United vs San Jose Earthquakes 7:30 pm ET Charlotte FC vs New England Revolution 7:30 pm ET Orlando City vs NY Red Bulls 7:30 pm ET D.C. United vs Toronto FC 7:30 pm ET Inter Miami vs CF Montreal 7:30 pm ET Austin FC vs St. Louis City FC 8:30 pm ET FC Dallas vs Minnesota United 8:30 pm ET LA Galaxy vs LAFC 9:30 pm ET Vancouver Whitecaps vs Real Salt Lake 10:30 pm ET Portland Timbers vs Sporting KC 10:30 pm ET

When is the 2023 MLS Cup final?

The 2023 MLS Cup final is scheduled for Saturday, August 19.

You can see the full list of historic winners here.

Where can you watch MLS matches in 2023?

MLS games will be streamed on Apple TV following a new rights agreement, but select matches will also be shown on cable TV via FOX and FS1.

On opening day, the lone scheduled national TV game will be Nashville SC vs NYCFC, which will be broadcast on FOX.

Does Apple TV have all 2023 MLS games?

Yes, every 2023 MLS game will be available to stream on Apple TV for $99 per year (or $14.99 per month). There are no blackouts for the service, meaning you can watch games in your local market.