When will Alexia Putellas return for Barcelona? Two-time Ballon d’Or winner sends cryptic hint after almost ten months out with ACL injury

Alexia Putellas appears to be closing in on a return to action with Barcelona after almost 10 months stuck on the sidelines with an ACL injury.

WHAT HAPPENED? The two-time Ballon d’Or winner damaged knee ligaments on the eve of Spain’s European Championship campaign on July 5, 2022 and has not been seen since. Barca have continued to fare admirably in her absence, but there is an obvious void to be filled in the heart of the Blaugrana’s midfield.

WHAT THEY SAID: Putellas has made a welcome return to training and may have hinted at stepping back onto the pitch. The 29-year-old posted an image of her iconic No.11 shirt on social media exactly 11 days out from the second leg of a Champions League semi-final clash with Chelsea at Camp Nou on April 27, which would corroborate reports from Relevo that this is her desired return date.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona manager Jonatan Giraldez has stated that Putellas is “practically doing full training sessions” again as she approaches the end of a long road to recovery and will have been working her way back to fitness for around a month by the time Chelsea pay a visit to Catalunya.

WHAT NEXT? Putellas’ potential return this season has generated plenty of excitement among Barca supporters and interested observers around the world, with one of the finest talents in the global game deserving of an opportunity to strut her stuff on the grandest of domestic and continental stages once more.