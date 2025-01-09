When does the 2025 Liga MX Clausura season start?

All you need to know about when Liga MX 2025 Clausura kicks off, where to watch the tournament and more...

The Liga MX is set to return in 2025 with the Clausura stage, as Mexican soccer gears up for a comeback after the Apertura phase.

Fans are eager to witness the high-octane action that defines this league, featuring top players and passionate rivalries.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Clausura season, including start dates, where to watch, key players, and a recap of last season’s highlights.

When does 2025 Liga MX Clausura start?

The 2025 Liga MX Clausura season will kick off on Friday, January 10, 2025.

There are three games to look forward to on the opening night, with Queretaro hosting Club America, Mazatlan taking on Juarez and Toluca paying a visit to Tijuana.

Matches will continue through the regular season and culminate in the thrilling playoffs, known as the Liguilla, which decide the champion.

Key dates

Key dates following the conclusion of the regular season of the Liga MX Clausura include:

Start of Play-In Series: April 26 or 27

Quarterfinals: May 7–11

Semifinals: May 14–18

Final: May 22–25

Fans should stay tuned for the full schedule, which will detail exact matchups and times.

Where to watch 2025 Liga MX Clausura?

For U.S. fans, most matches are broadcast on Univision, Telemundo, Fox Sports, and ESPN, with live streaming options available through fubo, ViX and Sling TV.

Due to unique broadcasting agreements across Mexico’s top clubs, catching Liga MX games in Mexico might require navigating different platforms.

Globally, Liga MX's official YouTube channel may offer match highlights, making them accessible to a wider audience after the games conclude.

Who won the last Liga MX?

The 2024 Apertura season concluded with Club America and Monterrey competing in the final. Club America showcased exceptional teamwork and tactical brilliance throughout the tournament, further solidifying their reputation as one of Mexico’s top teams.

They picked up their second title in a row with a win in the final. They are one of the favourites in the 2025 Liga MX Clausura as well.

