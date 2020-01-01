Which football team does Tom Hardy support?

The Mad Max: Fury Road star has provided the narration for Amazon's Tottenham: All or Nothing series, but who is he actually a fan of?

Tom Hardy has become one of London's most famous exports in Hollywood, having landed starring roles in projects for screens big and small.

With notable roles in Inception, The Dark Knight Rises, The Revenant, Dunkirk and Peaky Blinders, Hardy has become one of the most recognisable faces in film and television.

Now, the actor has stepped into the world of football, narrating the Amazon series Tottenham: All or Nothing which offers exclusive, fly-on-the-wall access to all the inner-workings of the north London club.

With Hardy narrating the documentary series, Goal has what you need to know about which football team he supports and more.

What football team does Tom Hardy support?

Despite having narrated the entirety of Amazon's : All or Nothing documentary series released in August 2020, there is still no official confirmation on whether or not Hardy is indeed a Lilywhites supporter.

The Mad Max: Fury Road actor has been tight-lipped about his footballing allegiances, and rarely even talks about the sport in interviews.

Hardy was born and raised in Hammersmith, West London, which would mean that the clubs closest to him geographically would be , Queens Park and .

Tottenham, on the other hand, is located roughly 20 miles away in north London.

The Dark Knight Rises star also attended school in Richmond as well as the London Drama Centre, which is located almost an hour away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Obviously, you don't need to be in close geographic proximity to a football club to support them, but there are other clubs that Hardy is likely to support due to physical closeness.

While Hardy himself has not publicly pledged his allegiance to any one football team, decided to adopt him as one of their own in 2018 during a press tour for Venom where they gifted him a shirt they said was from Daniele de Rossi.

Tottenham: All or Nothing provides viewers with inside, intimate access into life at the club during the 2019-20 season, covering the dismissal of Mauricio Pochettino to the arrival of Jose Mourinho.

Pochettino himself stated that he was underwhelmed by the series, while goalkeeper Hugo Lloris said he did not plan on watching the programme. Dele Alli, however, said it provided useful insight to the lives of footballers and coaching staff.

"It was strange at the start. It took a little bit of getting used to, but I think after time you just forgot about it," he said. "Obviously the cameras were everywhere, but at the same time that's all became part of the game.

"Being at a club like this and especially being part of the national team, the media and people like to try and paint a picture of you and what kind of person you are. I’ve just been myself, so people will like me or hate me. That’s just life.

"You can’t please everyone, but hopefully this will show people how hard everyone on the team works and how much it means to us."