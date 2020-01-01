What football team does commentator Martin Tyler support?

The Sky Sports commentator has built up a reputation a prominent and famous presence in the English game – but what team does he support?

Martin Tyler has been a staple in English football coverage since the 1990s, having been Sky Sports' main commentator since the launch of the Premier League in 1992.

He is one of the most recognisable voices in the sport, having covered a myriad of games in the Premier League and . You might remember his earth-shattering cry of "AguerooooooOOOOO!!!" when did the unbelievable in 2012.

Some, however, have been led to believe that Tyler is biased against certain teams due to his lack of excitement when commentating matches, followed by his enthusiasm towards choice others.

Who does Martin Tyler support?

A foray into social media during matchdays and you will be presented with supporters and their theories on Tyler being biased against . A number of fans have stated that his vocalised energy for when sides like score is different to when the Merseyside outfit find the net.

Such social media theories have become so prevalent that they even reached Tyler, who has denied that he has any sort of affiliation to a Premier League club.

The social media flurries around his supposed allegiance were prominent enough for Tyler to confirm that he is not, in fact, "biased" against Liverpool or certainly any Premier League club – or that he supports Manchester United.

The veteran Sky Sports commentator revealed that he supports National League side Woking, who play in the fifth tier of English football.

"I don't do social media and this is one of the reasons why," he told The Mirror.

"They all think I support somebody. I support Woking and I am quite happy to say that. I first went to Woking when I was eight years old and it was the first football I had ever seen. They’ve always been my team."

He even denied the assumption that he was a Man Utd fan – or even a fan of a Premier League side – citing his enthusiasm and iconic commentary of the last-minute goal scored by Sergio Aguero against that clinched the Premier League title for Manchester City in 2012.

"How can I be a Man Utd fan when I've got excited about Aguero? All I do is react to the game," he said.

"It's a great bonus to not have a Premier League team. I'm probably the only commentator to not have a Premier League club."

Manchester City and Manchester United were level on points heading into the final matchday, and Man Utd thought they had won the league when they'd heard that the City game finished 2-2 – until Aguero's unbelievable strike at the very death.

"This thing where you have to have a Premier League team is garbage. It's the accident of birth," he continued.

"It's the one thing that irks me when people say you must have a Premier League team, I absolutely, categorically don’t."

So, there you have it. There is no bias towards or against Manchester United or Liverpool from Martin Tyler – just for National League side Woking.