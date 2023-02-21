What is Cody Gakpo’s best position for Liverpool? Dutch forward has his say on winger & striker roles

Cody Gakpo is aware of the debate regarding his best position for Liverpool, but the Dutch forward says he is merely happy to be involved.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Netherlands international moved to Anfield in a £44m ($53m) transfer from PSV during the January transfer window, with impressive exploits in Eindhoven bringing him to the attention of leading clubs from across Europe. Liverpool moved quickly to put a deal in place - fending off rival interest from the likes of Manchester United - and, on the back of a slow start, have seen the 24-year-old record two goals in his last two appearances, including an opening effort for the club in a Merseyside derby date with Everton.

WHAT THEY SAID: While Gakpo appears to have found his feet in England, questions are still being asked of whether he is a winger or a striker. He has told UEFA’s official website of that discussion: “I’ve been asked a lot before what my favourite position is. In the last three seasons, I’ve mostly played on the left, but during the World Cup, I also played more in the middle, as a No.10. I think it’s just important that I play. When I play down the middle, I get more chances to move forward with the ball. That’s maybe less the case when I play on the left, but it’s not really a preference that I have. I’m just happy to play.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gakpo is enjoying working alongside the likes of Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez at Liverpool and says he was never in any doubt about where he wanted to end up once the Premier League heavyweights made their move. He added on a big-money winter transfer: “When I heard it was an option, I didn’t have any doubts or thoughts about anything else. I had a good feeling about it. Of course, it’s a big club, and as far as I’m concerned, it all made sense. Changing clubs halfway through the season is kind of strange. Normally, you’d do a pre-season where you make a new start, but in this case, you immediately have to get to work with big games ahead of you.”

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool’s next outing is set to be a big one, with Jurgen Klopp’s side readying themselves for a reunion with Real Madrid – who beat them in the 2022 Champions League final – at the last-16 stage of this season’s Champions League campaign.