Weston McKennie to be Emi Martinez transfer makeweight for Juventus as USMNT star is lined up for Aston Villa instead of Leeds

Juventus are reportedly planning to use Weston McKennie as a makeweight in a summer transfer swoop for World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

American midfielder on loan at Leeds

Argentine keeper impressing for Villans

Bianconeri want a new shot-stopper

WHAT HAPPENED? The Bianconeri are eager to find an upgrade between the sticks on Polish shot-stopper Wojciech Szczesny, who may well leave in the next transfer window, with an Argentina international on the books at Aston Villa now in their sights.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tuttosport reports that the Serie A giants are ready to make a serious play for Martinez, with the admiration Villa boss Unai Emery holds for USMNT star McKennie potentially working in their favour. It is suggested that the American midfielder could be included as part of a package that allows everybody to benefit.

AND WHAT'S MORE: McKennie is currently taking in a loan spell at Leeds, with there a purchase option within that agreement, but the Whites are battling for their Premier League lives and it could be that the 24-year-old finds himself gracing a different stage in the English top-flight next season.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? While Juve have made Martinez a top target, Roma are also said to be keen on the enigmatic keeper – although any interest shown from Stadio Olimpico is dependent on Jose Mourinho sticking around in the Italian capital beyond the end of the 2022-23 campaign.