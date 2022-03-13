West Ham star Yarmolenko in tears after first goal since Ukraine invaded by Russia

Andriy Yarmolenko took in an emotional outing for West Ham against Aston Villa on Sunday, with the Ukrainian reduced to tears after scoring in a first outing since his homeland was invaded by Russia.

The experienced frontman was granted compassionate leave by the Hammers after political tension in Eastern Europe boiled over into military conflict.

He has been eased back into the fold since returning to training at the London Stadium, but was introduced off the bench by David Moyes in a meeting with Villa and marked that appearance with the opening goal of the game.

Why did Yarmolenko break down in tears?

The 32-year-old is among those to have been left concerned for friends and family that have become caught up in the events that have rocked Ukraine.

He has, however, made an impressive return to competitive action with the Hammers.

In his first appearance since February 5, Yarmolenko was thrown on against Villa to make a telling contribution in the final third.

He did just that when collecting a clipped pass from Said Benrahma, spinning inside the penalty area and poking into the bottom corner with his cultured left foot.

West Ham has a goal and it's from the Ukrainian Andriy Yarmolenko!



Look how much it meant to him and his team. 💙💛



📺: @USA_Network & @Telemundo #MyPLMorning | #WHUAVL pic.twitter.com/58u4YiyxCo — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) March 13, 2022

Wild celebrations were sparked as the net bulged, with Yarmolenko embraced by many of his team-mates.

The bigger picture

With Yarmolenko putting West Ham on their way, Pablo Fornals went on to add a second for Moyes’ men as they claimed a hard-fought 2-1 win on home soil.

Three points help to keep the Hammers in the hunt for a top-four finish this season, with there just two separating them from Manchester United in the race for Champions League qualification.

