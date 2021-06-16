West Ham United

West Ham Premier League fixtures: Full 2021-22 match schedule

David Moyes managed the Hammers to a sixth-place finish last season, narrowly missing out on a place in the Champions League

A trip north to St James' Park awaits West Ham in their opening game of the 2021-22 Premier League season as they kick off their campaign against Newcastle United on August 14.

Home fixtures against Leicester City and Crystal Palace follow for the Hammers, but their first big test of the campaign comes on September 18, when they welcome Manchester United to London.

A big London derby is in store on October 23 when Tottenham visit the London Stadium, while David Moyes' side then play Liverpool and Manchester City in November.

Among the six games scheduled for December are a home clash with London rivals Chelsea and away game against Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, with Southampton coming to town on Boxing Day.

The end-of-season run-in promises to be a mixed bag for the Hammers, with fixtures against Chelsea, Arsenal and Man City in their final five matches as they conclude matters away to Brighton.

West Ham Premier League 2021-22 fixtures

Date Time Match
14/08/2021 15:00 Newcastle United v West Ham United
21/08/2021 15:00 West Ham United v Leicester City
28/08/2021 15:00 West Ham United v Crystal Palace
11/09/2021 15:00 Southampton v West Ham United
18/09/2021 15:00 West Ham United v Manchester United
25/09/2021 15:00 Leeds United v West Ham United
02/10/2021 15:00 West Ham United v Brentford
16/10/2021 15:00 Everton v West Ham United
23/10/2021 15:00 West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur
30/10/2021 15:00 Aston Villa v West Ham United
06/11/2021 15:00 West Ham United v Liverpool
20/11/2021 15:00 Wolverhampton v West Ham United
27/11/2021 15:00 Manchester City v West Ham United
30/11/2021 19:45 West Ham United v Brighton
04/12/2021 15:00 West Ham United v Chelsea
11/12/2021 15:00 Burnley v West Ham United
14/12/2021 19:45 Arsenal v West Ham United
18/12/2021 15:00 West Ham United v Norwich City
26/12/2021 15:00 West Ham United v Southampton
28/12/2021 15:00 Watford v West Ham United
01/01/2022 15:00 Crystal Palace v West Ham United
15/01/2022 15:00 West Ham United v Leeds United
22/01/2022 15:00 Manchester United v West Ham United
08/02/2022 19:45 West Ham United v Watford
12/02/2022 15:00 Leicester City v West Ham United
19/02/2022 15:00 West Ham United v Newcastle United
26/02/2022 15:00 West Ham United v Wolverhampton
05/03/2022 15:00 Liverpool v West Ham United
12/03/2022 15:00 West Ham United v Aston Villa
19/03/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United
02/04/2022 15:00 West Ham United v Everton
09/04/2022 15:00 Brentford v West Ham United
16/04/2022 15:00 West Ham United v Burnley
23/04/2022 15:00 Chelsea v West Ham United
30/04/2022 15:00 West Ham United v Arsenal
07/05/2022 15:00 Norwich City v West Ham United
15/05/2022 15:00 West Ham United v Manchester City
22/05/2022 16:00 Brighton v West Ham United