West Ham quoted huge sum for Fulham's Joao Palhinha as they seek replacement for new Arsenal signing Declan Rice

Harry Sherlock
Joao Palhinha Fulham 2022-23Getty
West Ham have been quoted £60 million ($78m) for Joao Palhinha by Fulham as they look to replace Declan Rice after his move to Arsenal.

  • West Ham want Palhinha
  • Sold Rice for £105m ($137m)
  • Fulham quoting a huge price

WHAT HAPPENED? The Hammers have identified Palhinha as a potential replacement for Rice, but the Daily Mail reports that Fulham are demanding the whopping £60m fee to let the Portugal international leave - a player whom the Cottagers signed for just £20m ($26m) a year ago.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: West Ham, as a result, are sifting through their list of midfield targets, which includes the likes of Southampton's James Ward-Prowse, Juventus' Denis Zakaria, Ajax's Edson Alvarez, Leeds United's Tyler Adams, and Manchester United's Scott McTominay. West Ham have £105m ($137m) to spend after Rice's move to Arsenal, but it is likely to inflate the asking price of their targets.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Palhinha has become a key player for Fulham since his move to the club last summer, making 40 appearances, and he has a contract until 2027, strengthening the Cottagers' hand when it comes to negotiations.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Declan Rice West HamGetty Images

Joao Palhinha Fulham 2022-23Getty

David Moyes West Ham 2022-23Getty

WHAT NEXT? West Ham will aim to spend some of the money received from the Rice deal in the coming weeks.

