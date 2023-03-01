'I don't like the weather there!' - Rafael Leao delivers Chelsea transfer blow and claims Serie A is 'easy' for him

Despite claiming Serie A is "easy" for him, Milan forward Rafael Leao dealt Chelsea a transfer blow after admitting to not liking London weather.

Leao linked with Chelsea move since summer

Claimed Serie A is "very easy"

But criticised London weather

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portugal international is enjoying another stellar season in Milan and is arguably one of the most sought-after forwards in world football. Big spenders Chelsea appeared to be top of the pile having been linked with a move since the summer, although Leao pointed out one particular stumbling block which could put the brakes on a potential deal.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I don't like the weather there. I went shopping the first time I went to London," the 23-year-old joked to Portuguese outlet A Bola. "[In Milan I like] the Duomo (barbershop), shopping malls, nightclubs and the food."

Despite appearing settled in Italy, Leao added that their top flight may not be challenging enough.

"Serie A is very easy, yes it seems", he added. "Before arriving to Serie A I was in France, where the first year was difficult. They came in hard. But when you have ability, when you are faster, you can create and make a difference. The second year was much better and I grew a lot. I have to show the world what I can do on the pitch and off it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Naturally, it is not just Chelsea who are in for Leao, who has posted 17 goal contributions already this season, with the likes of Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain also thought to be tracking the Portuguese forward. Despite not yet reaching an agreement on a new contract - which expires in 2024 - Milan themselves will hope they can keep hold of the player, after his lawyer claimed he wanted to stay at the club last month.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR LEAO? As contract talk rages on, the 23-year-old will next be in action for Milan in Serie A on Saturday, when they travel to 12th-placed Fiorentina.