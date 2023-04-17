‘We are not good’ - Chelsea given BRUTAL assessment by Denis Zakaria as loanee admits ‘we feel bad for the fans’

Denis Zakaria admitted that Chelsea played poorly against Brighton in the Premier League and suggested that he feels bad for the fans.

WHAT HAPPENED? Denis Zakaria expressed his disappointment at the way the team played in their 2-1 defeat against Brighton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. The player also acknowledged that interim coach Frank Lampard had shared some honest words with the squad after the loss but he did not want to reveal what was said.

He also warned the Blues that they did need to play a lot better if they want to come back from a 2-0 deficit against Real Madrid from the first leg to qualify for the Champions League semi-final.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Evening Standard, Zakaria said, "It wasn’t enough, we were bad. We have to do way better. What was said stays between the coach, the owners and the team.

"Yes, I think it is good [that Lampard is honest] because we need more. We are not good. It is tough. It is difficult and we feel bad for the fans because we cannot play like that. It is tough and we have to do better. It is hard.

"We are now going to do everything we can to come through the game against Real Madrid and win this game. We will give everything until the end."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Swiss midfielder, who joined Chelsea on loan from Juventus in the summer, has appeared in just 11 matches for the club thus far. He featured in the club's starting lineup against Brighton for the first time since January.

The Blues are winless in their last six matches in all competitions and are on a three-match losing streak at the moment.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Frank Lampard's side next face Real Madrid on Tuesday in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie.