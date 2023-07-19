Wayne Rooney jumps to defence of MLS in response to Cristiano Ronaldo's Lionel Messi dig

Wayne Rooney has defended Lionel Messi after Cristiano Ronaldo took a dig at his move to MLS and claimed the Saudi league was stronger.

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi officially became an Inter Miami player last week, but Ronaldo wasn't impressed. The Argentine's old nemesis, currently playing for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, told reporters that the "Saudi championship is much better than the USA".

WHAT THEY SAID: Now Ronaldo's old team-mate Rooney, currently managing MLS side D.C. United, has leapt to Messi's defence. He told The Athletic: "This league [MLS] has all the capabilities of becoming one of the biggest leagues. You can see how Saudi are trying to get certain players. So for MLS to get Messi was huge. How better to show it can compete with the Saudi riches than by getting Messi?"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi has penned a deal until 2025 worth up to $60 million (£46m) per season. However, with his new club rock-bottom of the Eastern Conference, he might not find MLS easy. Of the league's quality, Rooney said: "The quality is very high in this league. It is probably a bit disrespected. You get agents phoning up and it’s almost an insult with some of the players you get offered — they’re nowhere near ready or good enough to play in the league."

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI?: Messi has already been joined in Miami by former Barcelona team-mate Sergio Busquets, with Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba touted to follow. He could make his debut against Mexican outfit Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup on Friday night.