'They're like babies!' - Wayne Rooney rips into 'selfish' Bruno Fernandes & Lisandro Martinez as Man Utd crisis deepens after Como defeat

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Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has launched a scathing attack on the current squad, labelling senior stars "babies" who are unwilling to accept responsibility for the club's mounting crisis. The former captain did not hold back after Bruno Fernandes and Lisandro Martinez publicly questioned the club's tactical direction and recruitment.

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Rooney furious as Fernandes avoids punishment

Manchester United's 4-1 Champions League humiliation at the hands of Como has ignited a fierce backlash, with club legend Rooney leading the charge. Manager Michael Carrick finds himself under immense pressure, a situation worsened by captain Fernandes publicly criticising the team's tactical setup following the defeat in Italy.

Despite his explosive post-match interview, Fernandes has avoided disciplinary action. Old Trafford officials acknowledged the midfielder's frustration during the dismal European performance and opted against stripping him of the armband or issuing a fine.

This lenient approach starkly contrasts with the club's recent treatment of Lisandro Martinez. The Argentine defender was slapped with a fine and forced to publicly apologise after taking aim at director of football Jason Wilcox following a recent 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid.

Fernandes complains while Rooney strikes back

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Rooney was furious with the captain's lack of accountability. Speaking on The United Stand podcast, he said: "When Martinez came out, I said this is an absolute nightmare because it will rip the dressing room apart. That was the start. We've seen it now with Bruno and you're going to see it with more players. The reason why is because them players don't want to take responsibility.

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"You can say whether Bruno was right or wrong in what he said, but you have to take responsibility on the pitch, you have to take responsibility as a group of players and there were times when me and Sir Alex Ferguson wouldn't talk, but I'd run through a brick wall for him on the pitch."

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'Selfish' stars must look in the mirror

Rooney believes the current crop of players prioritise their own egos over the club's wellbeing. He continued: "These players, they're selfish. They care about themselves, they don't care about their team-mates, don't care about the manager, about the staff or the fans, they care about themselves.

"If they're not getting what's right for them. They're like babies and just throw their toys out of the pram and go and deflect the blame on to anyone else but themselves. They have to look at themselves."

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He concluded by pinpointing the captain's poor individual performances. "Bruno, he's having probably the worst run of form he's had since he's been at the club and again, it's no coincidence he's putting pressure on someone else because he doesn't want to face it," Rooney concluded. "If he looks at himself in the mirror, if Martinez looks at himself in the mirror, all the players... they'll find what is looking back at them is them and it's not good enough."

Carrick fights to save his job





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Carrick must rapidly restore harmony in a fractured dressing room while fighting to save his managerial tenure. Rooney has already called for the United board to provide clarity regarding the manager's immediate future to prevent further instability.

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With senior players openly questioning tactics and club legends condemning their attitude, the Red Devils face a monumental task to rescue their season. United desperately need a unified, commanding performance on the pitch to halt their dismal run of form and ease the toxic atmosphere surrounding Old Trafford.



