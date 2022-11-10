WATCH: Zidane in disguise? Dzeko nets sublime volley as Inter fight back against Bologna
- Inter host Bologna in Serie A
- Visitors go ahead
- Dzeko equalises in style
WHAT HAPPENED? The Inter striker was on target in spectacular style on Wednesday in Serie A. Bologna took the lead against the hosts at San Siro but were pegged back four minutes later when Dzeko volleyed home an equaliser from the edge of the penalty area. It was a goal that brought back memories of Zinedine Zidane's epic volley for Real Madrid against Bayer Leverkusen in the 2002 Champions League final.
Edin Džeko, you beauty! 😍— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 9, 2022
A wonderful volley from the Inter striker to get back in the game! 🤩
Shades of Zidane in '02 💫 pic.twitter.com/oYShGiOoEA
Edin Dzeko with a BEAUTIFUL volley. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/bGoYWFA7iL— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 9, 2022
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The goal brought Inter back into the game and they went on to add two more before half-time. Federico Dimarco and Lautaro Martinez were both on target to put Inter on course for victory in their final home game before the World Cup break.
WHAT NEXT FOR INTER? The Nerazzurri play their final Serie A match of 2023 on Sunday at Atalanta in what will be a stern test.
