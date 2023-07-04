Where to watch Women's World Cup 2023 matches live in US: TV, online streaming & channels

Where you can watch every minute of the Women's World Cup action in the US, including TV and live streaming options.

Fans in the United States (US) will be able to watch each and every one of the 64 Women's World Cup games for free, both online and via freeview television.

In the US, the live broadcast will be on FOX and Fox Sports 1 (FS1). If your antenna picks up the FOX signal, you can watch all the games shown on the channel for free. Meanwhile, the Spanish speaking audience can watch the games on Telemundo.

29 games are selected to be aired on FOX and its main networks, while the remaining fixtures will be on FS1.

Live streaming will be available on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App, besides any streaming service that carries FOX and FS1 such as Fubo, Sling TV or YouTube TV.

In order to view Fox and its sibling channels, you will have to purchase a subscription through your choice of US cable providers. You can find a link to those here.

Additionally, full match replays of Women’s World Cup fixtures can be watched on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App.

GOAL helps you through the fixtures and information you need to keep yourself entertained to the 2023 Women's World Cup event.

TV schedule for all 2023 Women's World Cup group games