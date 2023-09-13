Union Berlin's Brenden Aaronson saw his free-kick go right through the Oman wall and past the goalkeeper for a second-half goal.

WHAT HAPPENED? Bundesliga attacker Brenden Aaronson found the back of the net off the bench for the U.S. men's national team Tuesday evening, scoring a free-kick in the second half. The strike went right through the wall and past the goalkeeper; an incredible blunder!

WHAT THEY SAID: Postgame, USMNT boss Berhalter raved about the 22-year-old's performance, saying "Brenden's a guy, like, he's the security blanket for us. He's a guy that we know we can put in, and he gives the exact same effort every single time... And some games it's better than others, but it's never for lack of trying. And he's a fantastic player to coach, extremely coachable, great attitude, his teammates love him."

"You'd really like when you gives a player like that an opportunity [and] he takes advantage of it. I think he gave energy today, the energy levels didn't drop at all. And he got a goal, he could have had another couple assists and stuff. But he did a good job."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aaronson came on for Christian Pulisic at left wing at halftime and took advantage of the opportunity with a goal and some decent attacking output.

The second strike for the USA on the night, Aaronson looked sharp throughout the final 45 minutes, helping the squad to a 4-0 victory.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE USMNT?: They host Germany in an international friendly on Saturday, October 13.