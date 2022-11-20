News Matches
WATCH: Valencia on fire! Ecuador star doubles account with bullet header to leave Qatar with a mountain to climb

Peter McVitie
9:00 PM GMT+4 20/11/2022
Enner Valencia Ecuador Qatar World Cup 2022
Enner Valencia produced a bullet header to score his and Ecuador's second goal against Qatar in the opening game of the 2022 World Cup.
  • Valencia headed ball into net
  • Took his tally up to two goals
  • Came after he had early strke ruled out

WHAT HAPPENED? After having one goal ruled out for offside and then converting a penalty to open the scoring, Valencia was at the centre of attention again when he rose to meet Angelo Preciado's cross and make it 2-0 with a powerful header.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ecuador will feel vindicated after scoring two goals so soon after having one chalked off. Valencia's club, Fenerbahce, took advantage of the attacker's exploits, putting him into the famous picture of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo that was released a day before the competition.

WHAT NEXT FOR ECUADOR? Valencia and his team-mates will hope to continue their positive start to the tournament when they take on the Netherlands on November 25 in their second match.

