WATCH: USMNT star Weston McKennie channels his inner quarterback with long throw assist for Rodrigo in Leeds’ crucial clash with West Ham

Weston McKennie channelled his inner quarterback when providing a long throw assist for Rodrigo in Leeds’ crucial clash with West Ham.

Whites in desperate need of points

Took the lead at London Stadium

American midfielder teed up effort

WHAT HAPPENED? The Whites headed to the London Stadium aware that they needed to take something from the game in order to keep their Premier League survival dreams alive. They made the best possible start, with United States international midfielder McKennie hurling the ball into the middle of the box for Spanish striker Rodrigo to turn home a classy volley.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: McKennie has faced questions of his contribution to the Leeds cause over recent weeks, with the Juventus loanee supposedly seeing individual standards dip, and he was unable to prevent Declan Rice from drawing West Ham level in east London just after the half-hour mark.

WHAT NEXT? Leeds have the option to make McKennie’s January move from Italy permanent in the summer transfer window, but they will require top-flight football in order to consider such a deal and will go to the final day of the 2022-23 campaign with their Premier League status hanging in the balance.