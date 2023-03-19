On Saturday, FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira equalled Landon Donovan's record and registered himself in MLS's history books.

Scored winner against Sporting KC

Equalled Landon Donovan's record

61 goal contributions before turning 23

WHAT HAPPENED? Ferreira's 84th-minute winner on Saturday against Sporting KC equalled Donovan's record for the third-most combined goals & assists by a player aged 22 or younger in MLS history. The 22-year-old now has 61 goal contributions with 39 goals and 22 assists in his career.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The youngster needs another 13 goal contributions before his birthday in December if he is to break the record of 73 goal contributions set by Diego Fagundez.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!

WHAT NEXT? Ferreira will now travel with FC Dallas to Los Angeles to face off with LAFC. The youngster will look to continue his scoring form after having been snubbed by the USMNT for the CONCACAF Nations League squad.