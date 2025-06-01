This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Abhinav Sharma

Where to watch TST 2025: Live stream, TV channels, schedule & teams for The Soccer Tournament

Everything you need to know about how to watch the seven-a-side soccer tournament live.

The Soccer Tournament (TST) is just days away from kicking off its highly anticipated return! After two electric editions in 2023 and 2024, the globally celebrated 7v7 competition is back for a third straight year, bigger, bolder, and bursting with talent.

Set against the familiar backdrop of WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina, the 2025 tournament will run from June 4-9 (Wednesday to Monday), promising six action-packed days of goals, glory, and a $1 million prize waiting at the finish line for both the men's and women's champions.

The women’s bracket has seen a major upgrade this year, doubling from eight teams to 16, a testament to the growing buzz around the event. After debuting in 2024 with a historic title win by US Women, the women's side of the competition is heating up even more in Year Two.

Carli Lloyd, USWNT veteran, will bolster the reigning champs as she suits up for US Women, while fellow legend Hope Solo will take the reins at the helm of her own team, Solo FC. With names like these in the mix, the stakes—and star power—have never been higher.

The men's side of TST 2025 is shaping up to be a blockbuster as well, with several big names from last year set to make their return. Heavy-hitters like Borussia Dortmund, Villarreal CF, Cagliari Calcio, and the fan-favorite Wrexham Red Dragons are all back in the mix, looking to chase down glory once again.

Pat McAfee's CONCAFA SC is also back for another crack at the crown. Adding even more star power to the field, former Premier League icons Luis Nani and Sergio Aguero will suit up with their squads. And of course, the reigning champs, La Bombonera, return with a target on their back and a title to defend.

So, how can you watch and stream TST 2025? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

How to watch TST 2025 on TV & live stream

TST fans won't miss a moment of the action this year, with ESPN+ set to stream 27 men's and women's showdowns live, while 20 of those will also air on ESPNU and ESPN Deportes, both available via Fubo (Try for free today!).

For everything outside the ESPN umbrella, TST's official YouTube channel will be the go-to spot for live coverage.

And for supporters tuning in from abroad? All 134 matches from the tournament will be broadcast globally via YouTube, bringing every goal, tackle, and dramatic finish to screens worldwide.

What is the TST 2025 fixture & TV schedule?

Men's Tournament

Group A

DateFixtureKick-off time (ET)TV / Stream
Jun 4La Bombonera vs Abarrotera Hidalgo CF8:00 amYouTube
Jun 4Liga Fut7 vs Mississauga Dolphins 8:00 amYouTube
Jun 4La Bombonera vs Mississauga Dolphins5:15 pmYouTube
Jun 4Liga Fut7 vs Abarrotera Hidalgo CF5:15 pmYouTube
Jun 5La Bombonera vs Liga Fut79:30 pmYouTube
Jun 5Mississauga Dolphins vs Abarrotera Hidalgo CF9:45 pmYouTube

Group B

DateFixtureKick-off time (ET)TV / Stream
Jun 4Cagliari Calcio vs Hoosier Army12:30 pmYouTube
Jun 4Cardinal Legacy vs City Soccer FC 12:30 pmYouTube
Jun 4Cagliari Calcio vs Cardinal Legacy8:15 pmYouTube
Jun 4Hoosier Army vs City Soccer FC 8:15 pmYouTube
Jun 5Cagliari Calcio vs City Soccer FC 7:30 pmYouTube
Jun 5Hoosier Army vs Cardinal Legacy7:45 pmYouTube

Group C

DateFixtureKick-off time (ET)TV / Stream
Jun 4Nani FC vs The 61011:00 amYouTube
Jun 4Club America vs Drip FC12:00 pmESPNU/ESPN+
Jun 4Club America vs The 6108:00 pmYouTube
Jun 4Nani FC vs Drip FC8:30 pmYouTube
Jun 5Nani FC vs Club America8:00 pmESPN+
Jun 5Drip FC vs The 6108:15 pmYouTube

Group D

DateFixtureKick-off time (ET)TV / Stream
Jun 4Newtown Pride vs Dueling For Lincoln FC12:45 pmTST Live
Jun 4Boca Dallas vs LCF Academy12:45 pmTST Live
Jun 4Newtown Pride vs Boca Dallas9:30 pmTST Live
Jun 4Dueling For Lincoln FC vs LCF Academy10:00 pmTST Live
Jun 5Newtown Pride vs LCF Academy9:00 pmTST Live
Jun 5Boca Dallas vs Dueling For Lincoln FC9:15 pmTST Live

Group E

DateFixtureKick-off time (ET)TV / Stream
Jun 4Reggae Rovers vs Dark Horse NC United9:45 amYouTube
Jun 4Pumas De Alabama vs Say Wor9:45 amYouTube
Jun 4Reggae Rovers vs Pumas De Alabama6:30 pmYouTube
Jun 4Say Word FC vs Dark Horse NC United7:00 pmYouTube
Jun 5Reggae Rovers vs Say Word FC1:30 pmYouTube
Jun 5Dark Horse NC United vs Pumas De Alabama1:30 pmYouTube

Group F

DateFixtureKick-off time (ET)TV / Stream
Jun 4The CONCAFA Soccer Club vs AFC Bournemouth10:00 amESPNU/ ESPN+/ fubo
Jun 4Wrexham Red Dragons vs Real Athletico10:00 amYouTube
Jun 4The CONCAFA Soccer Club vs Real Athletico6:30 pmESPNU / ESPN+ / fubo
Jun 4Wrexham Red Dragons vs AFC Bournemouth7:00 pmYouTube
Jun 5Wrexham Red Dragons vs The CONCAFA Soccer Club5:30 pmESPNU / ESPN+ / fubo
Jun 5AFC Bournemouth vs Real Athletico6:00 pmYouTube

Group G

DateFixtureKick-off time (ET)TV / Stream
Jun 4West Ham United vs Brown Ballers9:30 amYouTube
Jun 4Villarreal vs Tenfifteen FC9:30 amYouTube
Jun 4Brown Ballers vs Tenfifteen FC5:00 pmYouTube
Jun 4West Ham United vs Villarreal 5:30 pmESPNU / ESPN+ / fubo
Jun 5West Ham United vs Tenfifteen FC10:00 amESPNU / ESPN+ / fubo
Jun 5Villarreal vs Brown Ballers10:30 amYouTube

Group H

DateFixtureKick-off time (ET)TV / Stream
Jun 4Soccer Central Saturdays Football vs Bumpy Pitch FC1:00 pmYouTube
Jun 4Sneaky Fox FC vs La Mexicana Express1:30 pmYouTube
Jun 4Sneaky Fox FC vs Bumpy Pitch FC9:45 pmYouTube
Jun 4Soccer Central Saturdays Football vs La Mexicana Express10:00 pmYouTube
Jun 5La Mexicana Express vs Bumpy Pitch FC3:00 pmYouTube
Jun 5Sneaky Fox FC vs Soccer Central Saturdays Football3:15 pmYouTube

Group I

DateFixtureKick-off time (ET)TV / Stream
Jun 4Hashtag United vs Tobacco Road FC8:15 amYouTube
Jun 4Pasha Luxury FC vs Tactical Manager SC8:15 amYouTube
Jun 4Hashtag United vs Pasha Luxury FC4:30 pmESPNU / ESPN+ / fubo
Jun 4Tactical Manager SC vs Tobacco Road FC5:30 pmYouTube
Jun 5Pasha Luxury FC vs Tobacco Road FC1:45 pmYouTube
Jun 5Hashtag United vs Tactical Manager SC2:00 pmYouTube

Group J

DateFixtureKick-off time (ET)TV / Stream
Jun 4Borussia Dortmund vs Freedom United SC8:30 amYouTube
Jun 4Plymouth Argyle FC vs Drunken Monkeys8:30 amYouTube
Jun 4Borussia Dortmund vs Drunken Monkeys6:45 pmYouTube
Jun 4Plymouth Argyle FC vs Freedom United SC6:45 pmYouTube
Jun 5Freedom United SC vs Drunken Monkeys12:15 pmYouTube
Jun 5Borussia Dortmund vs Plymouth Argyle FC12:30 pmYouTube

Group K

DateFixtureKick-off time (ET)TV / Stream
Jun 4Kwik Goal FC vs FC Roha Eagles11:15 amYouTube
Jun 4Raleigh Rebels FC vs Socceroof11:15 amYouTube
Jun 4Raleigh Rebels FC vs FC Roha Eagles8:30 pmYouTube
Jun 4Kwik Goal FC vs Socceroof9:30 pmYouTube
Jun 5FC Roha Eagles vs Socceroof10:45 amYouTube
Jun 5Raleigh Rebels FC vs Kwik Goal FC11:00 amESPNU, ESPN+, fubo

Group L

DateFixtureKick-off time (ET)TV / Stream
Jun 4Seleccion Potrero vs Trident FC11 amESPNU, ESPN+, fubo
Jun 4Atletico de Madrid vs Certified Lions11:30 amYouTube
Jun 4Seleccion Potrero vs Atletico de Madrid 8:00 pmESPNU, ESPN+, fubo
Jun 4Trident FC vs Certified Lions9:45 pmYouTube
Jun 5Seleccion Potrero vs Certified Lions4:30pmESPNU, ESPN+, fubo
Jun 5Atletico de Madrid vs Trident FC4:30pmYouTube

Round of 32

DateFixtureKick-off time (ET)TV / Stream
June 6TBA vs TBATBCYouTube
June 6TBA vs TBATBCYouTube
June 6TBA vs TBA11amYouTube
June 6TBA vs TBA11:15amYouTube
June 6TBA vs TBA11:45amYouTube
June 6TBA vs TBA12:45pmYouTube
June 6TBA vs TBA1:15pmYouTube
June 6TBA vs TBA1:30pmYouTube
June 6TBA vs TBA6pmYouTube
June 6TBA vs TBA6:30pmYouTube
June 6TBA vs TBA6:45pmYouTube
June 6TBA vs TBA7:45pmYouTube
June 6TBA vs TBA8pmYouTube
June 6TBA vs TBA9pmYouTube
June 6TBA vs TBA9:15pmYouTube
June 6TBA vs TBA9:45pmYouTube

Round of 16

DateFixtureKick-off time (ET)TV / Stream
June 7TBA vs TBA9:30amYouTube
June 7TBA vs TBA9:45amYouTube
June 7TBA vs TBA10amYouTube
June 7TBA vs TBA11amYouTube
June 7TBA vs TBA11:15amYouTube
June 7TBA vs TBA11:30amYouTube
June 7TBA vs TBA12:30pmYouTube
June 7TBA vs TBA12:45pmYouTube

Quarter-finals

DateFixtureKick-off time (ET)TV / Stream
Jun 7TBA vs TBA5:30 pmESPN+
Jun 7TBA vs TBA7:00 pmESPN+
Jun 7TBA vs TBA8:30 pmESPN+
Jun 7TBA vs TBA9:30 pmESPN+

Semi-finals

DateFixtureKick-off time (ET)TV / Stream
Jun 8TBA vs TBA6:00 pmESPN+
Jun 8TBA vs TBA7:30pmESPN+

Final

DateFixtureKick-off time (ET)TV / Stream
Jun 10TBA vs TBA8:30 pmESPNU, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, fubo

Women's Tournament

Group A

DateFixtureKick-off Time (ET)TV/Stream
June 5Angel City 7S vs. Process FC6:15 pmYouTube
June 5US Women vs. Austin Rise FC6:30 pmESPNU/ESPN+
June 6US Women vs. Process FC10:00 amESPNU/ESPN+
June 6Angel City 7S vs. Austin Rise FC10:15 amYouTube
June 6US Women vs. Angel City 7S6:30 pmESPNU/ESPN+
June 6Austin Rise FC vs. Process FC6:30 pmYouTube

Group B

DateFixtureKick-off Time (ET)TV/Stream
June 5Wrexham Red Dragons vs. Ultrain FC3:30 pmYouTube
June 5Kansas City II vs. Drunken Monkeys4:45 pmYouTube
June 6Wrexham Red Dragons vs. Drunken Monkeys8:00 amYouTube
June 6Kansas City II vs. Ultrain FC8:15 amYouTube
June 6Wrexham Red Dragons vs. Kansas City II5:00 pmYouTube
June 6Drunken Monkeys vs. Ultrain FC5:15 pmYouTube

Group C

DateFixtureKick-off Time (ET)TV/Stream
June 5Solo FC vs. Speedy Turtles12:00 pmESPNU/ESPN+
June 5Albion SC vs. SLC FC12:00 pmYouTube
June 6Solo FC vs. Albion SC8:30 amYouTube
June 6Speedy Turtles vs. SLC FC8:45 amYouTube
June 6Solo FC vs. SLC FC8:00 pmYouTube
June 6Speedy Turtles vs. Albion SC8:00 pmYouTube

Group D

DateFixtureKick-off Time (ET)TV/Stream
June 5Bumpy Pitch FC vs. Reunion City Dallas2:45 pmYouTube
June 5North Carolina Courage vs. Boca Dallas7:00 pmYouTube
June 6Bumpy Pitch FC vs. Boca Dallas11:15 amYouTube
June 6North Carolina Courage vs. Reunion City Dallas11:45 amYouTube
June 6North Carolina Courage vs. Bumpy Pitch FC9:30 pmYouTube
June 6Reunion City Dallas vs. Boca Dallas9:30 pmYouTube

Quarter-finals

DateFixtureKick-off Time (ET)TV/Stream
June 7TBA vs TBA5:00 pmESPN+
June 7TBA vs TBA5:30 pmYouTube
June 7TBA vs TBA6:30 pmESPN+
June 7TBA vs TBA7:00 pmYouTube

Semi-finals

DateFixtureKick-off Time (ET)TV/Stream
June 8TBA vs TBA3:00 pmESPN+
June 8TBA vs TBA4:30 pmESPN+
June 9TBA vs TBA7:00 pmESPN+

Final

DateFixtureKick-off Time (ET)TV/Stream
June 9TBA vs TBA7:00 pmESPN+

TST 2025 key dates

You can see a summary of the key dates for The Soccer Tournament 2025 below.

DateMen'sWomen's
June 4Group stage, R1 & R2-
June 5Group stage, R3Group stage, R1 & R2
June 6Round of 32Group stage, R3
June 7Round of 16 & Quarter-finalsQuarter-finals
June 8Semi-finalsSemi-finals
June 9FinalFinal
