WATCH: 'Even Tsimikas is faster than you!' - Alexander-Arnold does NOT look happy about his FIFA 23 rating

Trent Alexander-Arnold was visibly annoyed after he found out he's slower in FIFA 23 than last season - with Konstantinos Tsimikas quicker than him.

Tsimikas faster than Alexander-Arnold in FIFA 23

Liverpool star unimpressed as team-mates reveal his stats

He's still one of the highest-rated Liverpool players

WHAT HAPPENED? Diogo Jota and Konstantinos Tsimikas handed Alexander-Arnold his FIFA 23 card and while the England international was happy with his overall rating of 87, he couldn't hide his disappointment after seeing his pace stat was rated at just 76, which is even lower than last season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Alexander-Arnold is one of the highest-rated Liverpool players in FIFA 23. Only Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson have a higher rating than the full-back.

WHAT NEXT FOR ALEXANDER-ARNOLD? After a disappointing international break that saw him overlooked by Gareth Southgate, Alexander-Arnold will be looking to silence his critics as he lines up for Liverpool against Brighton in the Premier League on October 1.