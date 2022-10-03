Toronto FC II starlet Themi Antonoglou netted a wonder goal from the halfway line during the MLS Next Pro Eastern Conference final.

Collected the ball outside his own box

Drove forward to the middle of the field

Looped a shot over a stranded goalkeeper

WHAT HAPPENED? The versatile 21-year-old collected a loose ball on the edge of his own box during a meeting with Columbus Crew 2 and proceeded to drive forward before lobbing a stunning effort over a stranded opposition goalkeeper. His remarkable strike came early in the first period of extra-time as Toronto pushed for a place in the MLS Next Pro Cup.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Antonoglou had cause for celebration during an epic play-off encounter, he was ultimately left disappointed as Columbus Crew hit back to claim a 4-3 victory on the day – with their winning goal coming in the 119th minute.

WHAT NEXT FOR ANTONOGLOU? A man that can play in defence and midfield has taken in one substitute appearance for Toronto FC’s first team in the 2022 MLS campaign and will be hoping to have caught the eye enough to see more competitive minutes heading forward.