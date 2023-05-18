WATCH: ‘I told you!’ - Pep Guardiola points towards Rio Ferdinand after making 'confident' promise before Man City’s thrashing of Real Madrid

Pep Guardiola was eager to remind Rio Ferdinand of his pre-match prediction after seeing Manchester City thrash Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Blues eased into Champions League final

Catalan coach predicted result to Ferdinand

Reminded pundit after the match

WHAT HAPPENED? The Premier League leaders were at their brilliant best against Los Blancos at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, with the reigning European champions unable to live with City’s boundless energy and relentless high press. The Blues ran out 4-0 winners on the night, with a 5-1 aggregate success sending them back to the Champions League final. Guardiola had told Ferdinand before a ball was kicked that his side would progress, and made a point of yelling “I told you” at the former Manchester United defender when making his way from the field at the end of a memorable night for City.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ferdinand revealed prior to the game that Guardiola had told him: “He texted me today saying 'believe me, we'll beat them'. The confidence to say that two or three hours before the game!”

WHAT NEXT? Bernardo Silva bagged a brace for City before Eder Militao put through his own net and Julian Alvarez netted a late fourth. Guardiola’s side are still on course for a historic treble in 2022-23, as they top the Premier League table and are counting down the days to a FA Cup final derby date with arch-rivals United.