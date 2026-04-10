How to watch & stream UFC 327: Prochazka vs Ulberg, date, timings, fight card & streaming links

UFC 327 brings together two of the light heavyweight division’s most dangerous strikers as former champion Jiri Prochazka faces rising contender Carlos Ulberg in a headline bout that promises fireworks.

Prochazka, known for his unorthodox style and knockout power, returns looking to reassert himself in the title picture, while Ulberg enters with momentum and a point to prove against one of the division’s elite names.

Here’s everything you need to know about UFC 327, including date, start times, full fight card and how to watch around the world.

When is UFC 327: Prochazka vs Ulberg?

UFC 327 is set to take place on Saturday, April 11, 2026, with the event being held in the United States.

Due to time differences, fans in the UK and Europe will be able to watch the action in the early hours of Sunday morning.

What time does UFC 327 start?

Early prelims: 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT

5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT Prelims: 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT

7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT Main card: 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT

The main event between Prochazka and Ulberg is expected to begin at approximately 5:00 am BST, depending on the length of the undercard fights.

How to watch & stream UFC 327

UFC 327 will be available to watch live across multiple platforms, depending on your location. See details below:

Country/Region Main card start time Early prelims Prelims How to watch United Kingdom (BST) 3:00 am (Sun) 11:00 pm (Sat) 1:00 am (Sun) TNT Sports & discovery+ United States (ET) 9:00 pm (Sat) 5:00 pm 7:00 pm Paramount+ United States (PT) 6:00 pm (Sat) 2:00 pm 4:00 pm Paramount+ Australia (AEST) 11:00 am (Sun) 7:00 am 9:00 am Kayo Sports / Main Event

How to watch UFC 327 anywhere with a VPN

If UFC 327 isn't available to watch live in your area or if you're travelling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are. A VPN creates a secure connection that lets you bypass geographical restrictions and access your favourite streaming services.

We recommend ExpressVPN if you're unsure which VPN to choose, but you can also check out our in-depth VPN guide to find the one that's best for you.

UFC 327 fight card