How to watch Super Bowl LIX from anywhere: Date, international start times & streaming links

Millions will be glued to their screens to see who gets their hands on American Football’s holy grail

After 272 regular season games and 12 pulsating playoff encounters, two teams still dream of Super Bowl glory. The focus now shifts to the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, which is staging Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, February 9.

It will be the eighth Super Bowl played at the Superdome. It’s also the 11th time New Orleans has staged the NFL’s curtain-closer, meaning that ‘The Big Easy’ joins Miami at the top of the city-hosting table. New Orleans had been due to host the main event last year, but game day conflicted with the world-famous Mardi Gras, so they were given a year to fine-tune their Super Bowl plans.

The last Super Bowl held in New Orleans was Super Bowl XLVII, played on February 3, 2013, between the Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers. The "Harbaugh Bowl" featured two brothers coaching against each other: Jim with the 49ers and John with the Ravens. Despite a late-quarter rally by San Francisco, the 49ers fell short, losing 34-31, as Baltimore won its second Super Bowl championship ever.

It has been suggested that the term ‘Super Bowl’ was first used in the mid-1960s by the then-owner of the Kansas City Chiefs, Lamar Hunt, who stated that the name was likely prominent in his mind because his children had been playing with a Super Ball toy. The term ‘bowl’ originated from the Rose Bowl stadium, which was the site of the first postseason college football games in the 20th century. It took its bowl-shaped design from the Yale Bowl, which was the prototype for many football stadiums in the United States.

Getty Images

The first-ever Super Bowl was played on January 15, 1967, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Unfortunately for Lamar Hunt and his Kansas City Chiefs, they would be beaten 35-10 by the Green Bay Packers. The Packers would defend their crown the following year, led by the legendary Vince Lombardi, now named after the Super Bowl trophy. All games since 1971's Super Bowl V have been played between the best team from each of the two conferences, with the AFC and NFC currently tied at 27 wins. Regarding successful teams, the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers remain the all-time best Super Bowl outfits, with six wins each.

Let GOAL assist you with all your pre-game preparations, giving you all the vital information you need, including when the Super Bowl is underway and how to watch and stream all the live action from New Orleans.

When does Super Bowl LIX take place?

New Orleans hosts its record-tying 11th NFL Championship game, Super Bowl LIX, on Sunday, February 9, at Caesars Superdome. The game kicks off at 5:30 PM (CST). That equates to the following times around the world:

Country/Region (time zone) Super Bowl kick-off United States (ET) 6:30 pm United States (PT) 3:30 pm United Kingdom (GMT) 11:30 pm Europe (CET) 12:30 am (Monday, Feb 10) Australia (AEST) 9:30 am (Monday, Feb 10)

How can I watch Super Bowl LIX anywhere in the world?

Super Bowl LIX is being broadcast internationally as follows:

Country/Region Network & Streaming United States Fox / FuboTV Canada TSN / CTV / TSN+ / DAZN United Kingdom Sky Sports / Sky Go / ITV / ITVX / DAZN France beiN SPORT / DAZN Spain Telemundo / Fox Deportes / DAZN Australia Seven / 7mate / 7+ / ESPN / Kayo / DAZN New Zealand TVNZ 1 / TVNZ+ / DAZN South America ESPN / ESPN2 / DAZN India Star Sports / DAZN South Africa ESPN2 / DAZN Japan G+ / DAZN

DAZN NFL Game Pass

DAZN NFL Game Pass has offered American Football enthusiasts the opportunity to watch every single NFL game live throughout the season, including the playoffs and Super Bowl LIX. DAZN viewers have also had access to NFL Network, highlights, and documentaries.

Subscribers can download NFL Game Pass and watch it on the go, with the ability to stream it on multiple devices. NFL Game Pass is available as a standalone subscription or as an add-on to an existing DAZN package on the DAZN app.

To view the Super Bowl LIX live on DAZN, the cost internationally is as follows:

Country Price Germany €9.99 United Kingdom £9.99 Mexico MXN 150.00 Australia AUD 14.99 Brazil R$ 24.90 Japan ¥ 999.00 Spain €9.99 France €9.99 Italy €9.99 Denmark DKK 75.00

How to watch Super Bowl LIX with a VPN

If Super Bowl LIX isn't available to watch live in your area or if you're travelling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are. A VPN creates a secure connection to bypass geographical restrictions and access your favourite streaming services from anywhere. We recommend NordVPN if you're unsure which VPN to choose, but you can also check out our in-depth VPN guide to determine which one is best for you.

What is the Super Bowl LIX halftime show?

Getty Images

Unfortunately for Baltimore fans, their star quarterback, Lamar Jackson, won't be in action at Super Bowl LIX, as the Ravens bowed out during the Divisional round of the playoffs. However, another famous Lamar will star at the NFL's showpiece in New Orleans.

At the beginning of September, it was announced that rapper Kendrick Lamar would be the headline act at this year’s halftime show. Lamar is not a Super Bowl newcomer, as he was also involved at the Super Bowl LVI halftime show three years ago, where he performed alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Mary J. Blige. The show was acclaimed critically, and Lamar’s performance stood out.

The list of pre-game performers was announced in late November. Jon Batiste will perform the U.S. national anthem, “The Star-Spangled Banner." Batiste, a native of New Orleans, has won five Grammys and one Academy Award for his work as a singer, songwriter, and composer. Additional pre-game acts include Trombone Shorty performing “America the Beautiful” alongside Christian music singer Lauren Daigle and a performance of "Lift Every Voice and Sing" by artist Ledisi.