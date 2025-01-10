How to watch the Mexico City E-Prix: Date, time, weekend schedule and more

The Formula E Championship resumes in Mexico City this weekend

If Round 1 of the 2024/25 Formula E World Championship is anything to go by, we are set for a sensational season of single-seater, electrically powered action. There was plenty of excitement amongst the Formula E crews and fans heading into last month’s opening race in Sao Paulo (December 7). New teams, new drivers, and a brand-spanking new car.

The GEN3 Evo was finally let off the leash in Brazil, and it was the catalyst that led to the creation of one of the all-time classic E-Prix. Formula E’s latest race car, the GEN3 Evo, is the quickest accelerating FIA single-seater, capable of 0-60mph in just 1.82 seconds. That’s 30% faster than a current F1 car. In addition to being more rapid, the GEN3 Evo is more substantial and agile.

Despite all the preseason hype and razzmatazz, Saturday in Sao Paulo didn’t start off rosy for Jaguar’s Mitch Evans. He looked set for a miserable start to the new campaign after failing to set a qualifying time due to brake issues. It meant the Kiwi driver had to start the race plum last in the 22nd spot at the back of the grid. However, Evans refused to throw in the towel, heroically sweeping through the field to claim a famous last-to-first success. It's a feat never seen in Formula E and probably won’t happen again.

Article continues below

Getty Images

Of course, it's only early days in the Formula E season, and Mitch Evans won’t be resting on any laurels just yet. We have 15 more races to come during 2025 from 9 more global locations, with exciting new destinations on the horizon. For the second round of the current campaign, we remain in the Americas on Saturday, January 11. It’s the Mexico City E-Prix, first held during the 2015-16 season, and is always one of the most popular races on the Formula E calendar.

Porsche’s Pascal Wehrlein has been the dominant driver in Mexico recently, winning from pole in both 2022 and 2024 and finishing runner-up in 2023. The German star and defending Formula E champion will be keen to give another positive performance this Saturday, as he failed to pick up a single point last month after retiring during the Sao Paulo race.

Let GOAL bring you all the information you need ahead of the second round of the 2024/25 Formula E Championship, including the weekend schedule and times for the Mexico City E-Prix and how you can watch all the riveting race action.

Where is the Mexico City E-Prix held?

Getty Images

The Mexico City E-Prix has been held at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez every year since it was first staged in 2016, and the circuit can house up to 40,000 spectators. The Formula E track layout is very different from the one used for the F1 Grand Prix, though, with the E-Prix raced over laps of just 2.6 km in length featuring 19 turns. Despite not being used by high-profile motorsport events after the mid-1990s, investment and track improvements during the early 2010s meant that F1 returned to the circuit in 2015, followed by Formula E in 2016.

Mexico City E-Prix Weekend Schedule

What is the full 2024/25 Formula E season schedule

Round Date E-Prix Venue Circuit 1 Saturday, December 7 Sao Paulo (Brazil) Sao Paulo Street Circuit 2 Saturday, January 11 Mexico City (Mexico) Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez 3 Friday, February 14 Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) Jeddah Corniche Circuit 4 Saturday, February 15 Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) Jeddah Corniche Circuit 5 Saturday, April 12 Miami (USA) Homestead–Miami Speedway 6 Saturday, May 3 Monte Carlo (Monaco) Circuit de Monaco 7 Sunday, May 4 Monte Carlo (Monaco) Circuit de Monaco 8 Saturday, May 17 Tokyo (Japan) Tokyo Street Circuit 9 Sunday, May 18 Tokyo (Japan) Tokyo Street Circuit 10 Saturday, May 31 Shanghai (China) Shanghai International Circuit 11 Sunday, June 1 Shanghai (China) Shanghai International Circuit 12 Saturday, June 21 Jakarta (Indonesia) Jakarta International e-Prix Circuit 13 Saturday, July 12 Berlin (Germany) Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit 14 Sunday, July 13 Berlin (Germany) Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit 15 Saturday, July 26 London (UK) ExCeL London Circuit 16 Sunday, July 27 London (UK) ExCeL London Circuit

Where can I watch the Mexico City E-Prix in the UK?

This season, the Mexico City E-Prix and other Formula E races will be broadcast live on TNT Sports in the UK. You can live stream on discovery+ and watch via TNT Sports' TV channels on Sky, BT, and Virgin Media platforms. Discovery+ Premium is £29.99 per month and available on a monthly rolling contract. This includes TNT Sports, Eurosport, and other entertainment channels. Existing BT broadband customers can access TNT Sports for £20 per month. The package includes TNT Sports, Discovery+, and Eurosport. There will also be ITV coverage of the Formula E action this season, and the Mexico City E-Prix qualifying and race will be available to stream live on ITVX.

Where can I watch the Mexico City E-Prix in the US?

In the United States, viewers can watch the Mexico City E-Prix and the rest of the 2024-25 Formula E season on CBS Sports Network and stream it on Fubo. Fubo packages start from $79.99 a month and offer all-inclusive free 7-day trials before you pay. Fubo’s massive streaming plans carry up to 200+ channels, and you can get even more depending on your location. Fubo is the ultimate choice for avid sports fans as it provides access to other popular sports, including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL & MLS. International soccer fans can enjoy the world’s best leagues, such as the Premier League and La Liga. Most Fubo plans allow you to stream on up to 10 devices simultaneously.

How to watch the Mexico City E-Prix from anywhere with a VPN

You may need a different way to watch the action if you cannot view the Mexico City E-Prix locally or any Formula E races this season. That's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on race day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network. You want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you can virtually change your location on your phone, tablet, or laptop to get access to the races. Most VPNs make it easy to do this. We recommend NordVPN if you're unsure which VPN to choose, but you can also check out our in-depth VPN guide to determine which one is best for you.