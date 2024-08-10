How to watch Serhii Bohachuk vs Vergil Ortiz Jr: Date, time, fight card, & more

Knockout king Vergil Ortiz Jr. will pursue the WBC Super Welterweight interim belt this August when he faces off with current holder Serhii Bohachuk in a hotly anticipated encounter from Las Vegas.
Ortiz Jr., who has won all 21 of his professional bouts to date by knockout, can get his hands on a world title when he meets the Ukrainian at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, one week after he was due to originally fight Tim Tszyu.Getty Images
Having been slated to meet on the undercard of Terence Crawford and Israil Madrimov seven days prior, Ortiz now headlines his own blockbuster encounter against an opponent coming off a career-best performance against Brian Mendoza.
Though thrown together only in late June, anticipation is riding high to see whether the Texan - a silver medalist at the 2016 Golden Gloves, can lay down another marker in a career that already looks to be among the most thrilling in modern boxing.Getty Images
Elsewhere on the bill, Gabriela Fundora and Daniela Asenjo meet in an IBF women’s flyweight title contest, while Charles Conwell will square off with Khiary Gray in another exciting contest.
But just when and where can you watch it all unfold? Who else is on the bill? What are the headline duo’s fight records? Let GOAL give you all the details.
When will Serhii Bohachuk vs Vergil Ortiz Jr. take place?Getty Images
Serhii Bohachuk and Vergil Ortiz Jr. will face off on Saturday, August 10, with the fight due to take place at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.
Mostly used as a sports and concert venue, the hotel’s space has welcomed several other fights over the years and will play host to what could potentially be another historic night for Ortiz as he puts his unbeaten record and status as a knockout king on the line.
How to watch Serhii Bohachuk vs Vergil Ortiz Jr.
|Region
|Date
|Main Event Ringwalk
|Watch
|Price
USA
Saturday, August 10
23:30 ET
64.99 USD
Canada
Saturday, August 10
23:30 ET
64.99 CAD
UK
Sunday, August 11
04:30 BST
19.99 GBP
Ireland
Sunday, August 11
04:30 BST
19.99 EUR
Saudi Arabia
Sunday, August 11
06:30 KSA
69.99 SAR
France
Sunday, August 11
05:30 CEST
19.99 EUR
Australia
Sunday, August 11
13:30 AEST
39.99 AUD
South Africa
Sunday, August 11
05:30 SAST
360.00 ZAR
India
Sunday, August 11
09:00 IST
1,600.00 INR
Serhii Bohachuk vs Vergil Ortiz Jr. Fight Card
|Weight Class
|Main Card
|Light middleweight
|Serhii Bohachuk vs Vergil Ortiz Jr.
|Women’s flyweight
|Gabriela Fundora and Daniela Asenjo
|Light middleweight
|Charles Conwell vs Khiary Gray
|Welterweight
|Kenneth Sims Jr vs Jesus Antonio Perez
|Welterweight
|Joel Iriarte vs Thomas Guillemette
|Light middleweight
|Ema Kozin vs Cecilia Braekhus
Serhii Bohachuk professional boxing stats
Age: 29
Height: 6ft 0in
Reach: 73"
Total fights: 25
Record: 24-1 (23 KOs)
Vergil Ortiz Jr. professional boxing stats
Age: 26
Height: 5ft 11in
Reach: 74"
Total fights: 21
Record: 21-0 (21 KOs)