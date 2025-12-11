How to watch Badou Jack vs Noel Mikaelian 2: Date, time, fight card & streaming links

Age is just a number is always a positive motto for us maturing types to maintain in life, but not one that always rings true in the world of boxing. However, last weekend, Erislandy Lara retained his WBA middleweight title in Texas at the ripe old age of 42, extending his current winning run to seven bouts. Another 42-year-old, Badou Jack, who is currently on a seven-win streak of his own, will have taken much heart from Lara’s display, as he aims to retain his WBC cruiserweight crown in Los Angeles. He locks horns with Noel Mikaelian for the second time in the space of seven months this Saturday.

When Jack and Mikaelian met in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh back in May, Sweden’s Jack clinched a narrow majority decision victory over his European rival. Despite Mikaelian throwing and landing more punches, two judges scored the contest 115-113 in Badou’s favour, while the other saw it as a 114-114 draw. It was a controversial result and one that made the German fighter and Don King Promotions push for this upcoming rematch.

Badou Jack has had a sensational career, winning world belts at three different weights and mixing it with some of the biggest stars in the business, such as Adonis Stevenson, Lucian Bute, and Anthony Dirrell. While Jack’s hunger for the game remains the same, he can’t maintain a blistering and unrelenting pace for the full twelve rounds these days. Instead, the Stockholm ‘Ripper’ must now pace himself, relying on his experience and boxing skills to choose the perfect moment to strike.

Getty Images

Jack knows that Mikaelian, seven years his junior, will be an even more dangerous foe the second time around. ‘Dark Horse’ only took the May fight on 3 weeks’ notice, as Jack’s original opponent, Ryan Rozicki, suffered a torn bicep during the build-up. Unlike Jack, who has won titles at super-middleweight, light heavyweight, and cruiserweight, Mikaelian is a natural cruiserweight, having fought in the same weight category since his debut in 2011. The German star racked up an impressive 22-0 record in the first five years of his pro career (2011-2016). Despite losing three times since, he wasn’t disgraced in any of those encounters. All went the full distance, with two of the three bouts resulting in mixed or split decisions.

It’s set to be a thrilling night in the City of Angels, so let GOAL give you all the vital information you need ahead of the Badou Jack vs Noel Mikaelian II, including details of the fight card and how you can watch and stream all the live action.

When is Badou Jack vs Noel Mikaelian 2?

Date Saturday, December 13 Location Ace Mission Studios, Los Angeles, United States Time Prime Video show starts at 5 pm PT (1 am Sun, GMT) Main event ring walks (approx) 8 pm PT (4 am Sun, GMT)

Ace Mission Studios is a leading studio venue in Los Angeles offering a dynamic mix of sound stages, creative offices, and event venues. It's been designed to support the full spectrum of production and creative needs, media enterprises, event activations, and concerts. It is staging boxing events for the first time on Friday and Saturday.

🌍 How to watch or stream Badou Jack vs Noel Mikaelian 2 worldwide

Badou Jack vs Noel Mikaelian II will be streamed live on Prime Video PPV globally. In the US, the card can be viewed for $29.99, with $1 from every pay-per-view purchase being donated directly to ‘Championing Mental Health’, which is dedicated to raising awareness, inspiring resilience, and breaking stigmas around mental wellness through the power of sport and entertainment. Details of how much the card costs in the UK and elsewhere on the globe will be confirmed nearer fight night.

🛜 Watch Badou Jack vs Noel Mikaelian 2 from anywhere with a VPN

If Badou Jack vs Noel Mikaelian II isn't available to watch live in your area or if you're travelling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are. A VPN creates a secure connection that lets you bypass geographical restrictions and access your favourite streaming services from anywhere. We recommend ExpressVPN if you're unsure which VPN to choose, but you can also check out our in-depth VPN guide to determine which one is best for you.

Badou Jack vs Noel Mikaelian 2 Fight Card

Weight class Fight Cruiserweight (WBC title) Badou Jack vs Noel Mikaeljan Women’s light flyweight Brook Sibrian vs Gloria Munguilla Light heavyweight Angel Lozano vs Mario Hernandez Women’s bantamweight Hayley Jordan vs Chantal Sumrall

Badou Jack professional boxing stats

Age: 42

42 Height: 6 ft 1 in (185 cm)

6 ft 1 in (185 cm) Reach: 73 in (185 cm)

73 in (185 cm) Total fights: 35

35 Record: 29-3-3

29-3-3 % wins by KO/TKO: 58

Noel Mikaelian professional boxing stats