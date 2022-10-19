WATCH: Stockport locals pay tribute to hometown hero & Man City star Foden in heartwarming video

Manchester City have released a heartwarming video of residents of Phil Foden's hometown of Stockport explaining what he means to them.

Foden extended contract till 2027

Has played at Man City since he was nine

Was once youngest-ever Premier League winner

WHAT HAPPENED? Foden recently extended his contract at Manchester City until 2027 to the delight of many of the Citizens. The club have now released a heartwarming video of people from his hometown explaining why the 'Stockport Iniesta' means so much to them.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: At just 17 years old, Foden became the youngest player to ever receive a Premier League medal when he lifted the trophy in 2018. Fast forward four years and he has increased his haul to 11 trophies across all competitions, with the Champions League now the only prize missing from his club CV.