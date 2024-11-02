How to watch today's Southampton vs Everton Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Southampton and Everton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Southampton continue their quest for a long-awaited Premier League win as they prepare to host a revitalized Everton at St. Mary’s Stadium on Saturday.

Still seeking their first victory of the season, the Saints remain anchored to the bottom of the table with only one point, despite receiving commendation from Pep Guardiola for their resilient showing in a narrow 1-0 defeat to the reigning champions last weekend. However, there was a glimmer of positivity midweek as Southampton secured a hard-fought Carabao Cup win over Stoke City, advancing to the quarter-finals.

On the other hand, Everton are riding a five-match unbeaten streak and will aim to extend that run against the winless Saints. A dramatic 94th-minute goal from Beto salvaged a draw against Fulham in their last outing, and another three points on the south coast could further boost their bid to stay clear of the relegation zone.

How to watch Southampton vs Everton online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Premier League match between Southampton and Everton will not be broadcast live on TV due to the Saturday 3 pm blackout rule.

In the U.S., the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Sling TV and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on Universo and USA.

Southampton vs Everton kick-off time

Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 11:00 am ET/ 8:00 am PT/ 3:00 pm BST Venue: St. Mary's Stadium

The Premier League match between Southampton and Everton will be played at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England.

It will kick off at 11:00 am ET / 8:00 am PT/ 3:00 pm BST on Saturday, November 2, 2024 in the US.

Team news & squads

Southampton team news

After facing injury doubts ahead of the midweek cup clash with Stoke, Yukinari Sugawara was ultimately fit to play, though Flynn Downes sat out. However, Downes is expected to be ready for action in this match.

Young talent Tyler Dibling, who was subbed off at halftime in last week’s game against Manchester City, was confirmed by Russell Martin to have only been dealing with fatigue. After taking a break midweek, the winger is now set to return to the starting lineup.

Martin fielded a fairly strong team for the cup victory, with Kyle Walker-Peters likely to be another returning option. Meanwhile, Will Smallbone and Ross Stewart are still recovering from injuries and remain unavailable for selection.

Southampton possible XI: Ramsdale; Sugawara, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Manning, Walker-Peters; Dibling, Aribo, Downes, Mateus Fernandes; Archer

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ramsdale, McCarthy, Lumley Defenders: Stephens, Manning, Walker-Peters, BreeHarwood-Bellis, Edwards, Bree, Wood, Sugawara, Taylor, Larios, Bednarek, Bella-Kotchap Midfielders: Downes, Aribo, Lallana, Fernandes, Sulemana, Cornet, Fraser, Ugochukwu, Amo-Ameyaw, Dibling Forwards: Armstrong, Brereton Diaz, Archer, Onuachu

Everton team news

Jarrad Branthwaite was available for Everton last week but remained on the bench, as Sean Dyche opted to give Michael Keane another start after his solid display against Ipswich.

While Branthwaite is likely to be recalled, Everton may be without another key contributor. Dwight McNeil left the field late in the match against Fulham with an injury and has missed training sessions this week, casting doubt on his availability.

Although Beto made a notable impact from the bench with a goal, he’s not expected to break into the starting lineup just yet. Dominic Calvert-Lewin remains Dyche’s preferred option up front, even as he continues a five-game goalless stretch.

Armando Broja is still awaiting his debut, and both James Garner and Tim Iroegbunam remain out in the midfield. However, right-backs Seamus Coleman and Nathan Patterson have returned following the last international break, giving Everton more options in defence.

Everton possible XI: Pickford; Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Gueye, Doucoure; Harrison, Lindstrom, Ndiaye; Calvert-Lewin

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pickford, Virginia, Begovic Defenders: Patterson, Keane, Tarkowski, O'Brien, Mykolenko, Young, Branthwaite, Coleman Midfielders: Mangala, Doucoure, Gueye Forwards: McNeil, Calvert-Lewin, Ndiaye, Harrison, Beto, Lindstrom

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 09/18/24 Everton 1 (5) - 1 (5) Southampton EFL Cup 01/14/23 Everton 1-2 Southampton Premier League 10/01/22 Southampton 1-2 Everton Premier League 02/19/22 Southampton 2-0 Everton Premier League 08/14/21 Everton 3-1 Southampton Premier League

