WATCH: No friends at San Siro! Yunus Musah sends USMNT team-mate Timothy Weah flying into advertising boards with rough shove during AC Milan's Serie A showdown against Juventus

Yunus Musah sent his USMNT team-mate Timothy Weah flying into the advertising boards at San Siro with a shove during Milan's clash with Juventus.

AC Milan hosted Juventus

Musah and Weah both started

Milan star won first-half duel

WHAT HAPPENED? The AC Milan midfielder put his national friendship aside when the Italian giants played host to Juventus in a top-of-the-table Serie A clash on Sunday. Weah attempted to drive the visitors forward after a headed clearance but his first touch allowed Musah to close him down, and the Milan star put all of his force into a shoulder barge that sent his countryman flying into the advertising hoarding on the side of the pitch.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Serie A clash marked a big occasion for the USMNT, with the likes of Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Weah and Musah all featuring. Speaking to DAZN prior to kick off, USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter outlined the importance of the American connection at San Siro.

“I think it’s an amazing game, two top teams playing against each other. To have four American players is really a turning point in US soccer history,” Berhalter told DAZN. "There are more and more American talents now plying their trade in Europe’s highest leagues and this can only be a positive. I think the important thing is that our players are playing at the highest level for their development. When you get to play games like this, it really helps their development.”

Unfortunately, Pulisic's night was cut short before the interval, with Stefano Pioli electing to substitute the USMNT forward in a formation shift following a red card to Malick Thiaw.

WHAT NEXT? Musah and Milan will next be in for a tough test against Paris Saint Germain in the Champions League, while Weah and Juventus are set to start preparing for a home game against Verona next weekend.