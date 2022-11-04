WATCH: Salzburg mock Ronaldo, Lewandowski and Pogba with hilarious 'We're All in This Together' Europa League TikTok video

Red Bull Salzburg have poked fun at Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba and Robert Lewandowski in a “We’re All in this Together” Europa League music video.

Austrian outfit staying positive in Europe

Rubbing shoulders with some big names

Waiting on draw for knockout play-off round

WHAT HAPPENED? The Austrian outfit are one of those to have dropped out of the Champions League this season after finishing third in their group. Juventus and Barcelona have suffered a similar fate, while Manchester United could only muster a second-place finish in their Europa League group - which means they are also heading into the knockout play-off round of thecompetition.

While that is certainly seen as a negative by the European big guns, Salzburg decided to make light of the situation by poking fun at their rivals with a High School Musical-themed TikTok video starring Pogba, Ronaldo and Lewandowski...

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The draw for the Europa League knockout play-off round will take place on Monday November 7, with the likes of Ronaldo, Lewandowski and Pogba waiting to discover their fate.

WHAT NEXT? Salzburg will be kept away from Juve and Barca after following them out of the Champions League, but could face United or Jose Mourinho’s Roma as they – unlike some illustrious continental rivals – look to put a positive spin on ending up in UEFA’s second-tier competition.