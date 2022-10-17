WATCH: Saka x Sadio - Arsenal and Bayern stars share tender moment at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Former Premier League rivals Bukayo Saka and Sadio Mane shared a warm embrace upon entering the 2022 Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 2022 Ballon d'Or ceremony is underway, meaning players across world football have gathered in one place to celebrate the game's greatest. Two familiar faces on the red carpet were Saka and Mane, who put their former rivalries aside to share a warm embrace upon seeing each other.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The meeting at the Theater of Chatelet was the first between the two since Mane's move from Liverpool to Bayern this summer. The Senegal captain is in with a chance of a top three finish at the awards, while Saka is in line for a shot at the Kopa Trophy alongside fellow England teammate Jude Bellingham.

WHAT NEXT FOR SAKA AND MANE? Both individuals will be battling it out at the World Cup this winter, but first their attention will turn to club matters. Arsenal will look to qualify from their Europa League group when they face PSV on Thursday, meanwhile Mane will be hoping to lead Bayern past Augsburg in the round of 16 of the DfB Pokal on Wednesday.