Roberto Firmino made a dream start to his Al-Ahli career on Friday, scoring a hat-trick on his Pro League debut against Al-Hazm.

Firmino enjoys dream start

Mahrez provides tap in for second

Saint-Maximin sets up third

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian enjoyed a dream start in his new surroundings, heading home the opener after just seven minutes before obligingly tapping in Riyad Mahrez's tantalising assist to put Al-Ahli 2-0 up after just ten minutes. Firmino then completed his hat-trick after Allan Saint-Maximin provided a fine cross.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Franck Kessie and Edouard Mendy joined Mahrez, Saint-Maximin and Firmino in the Al-Ahli line up as the Saudi Pro League got off to a star-studded start.

WHAT NEXT? Al-Ahli are one of the favourites for the SPL title, alongside the likes of Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr.