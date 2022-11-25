WATCH: Richarlison scores stunning overhead kick on Brazil World Cup debut against Serbia
- Richarlison scored twice against Serbia
- First goal after rebound from Vinicius Junior shot
- Second goal a stunning overhead kick
WHAT HAPPENED? The Tottenham striker sent a magnificent overhead kick past Serbia goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic for his side's second goal of the evening, having previously pounced on a rebound to put his team in the lead earlier in the second half. It was a brilliant debut for an electric player.
Oh Richarlison STOP THAT 😱🔥 #BBCWorldCup #BBCFootball— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 24, 2022
GOAL OF THE TOURNAMENT CONTENDER— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 24, 2022
What a goal by Richarlison to put Brazil up 2-0 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/G14JWN2ek0
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Richarlison's second goal will surely go down as one of the contenders for goal of the competition as he lashed home with an impressive strike.
WHAT NEXT FOR BRAZIL? Richarlison and his Selecao team-mates will hope to build on their strong start by getting the better of Switzerland in their second game of the competition.
