Of all the many moments of dexterity and skill on display during the Champions League semi-final first leg between Manchester City and Real Madrid, few were as eye-catching as that performed by Micah Richards.

The former Man City defender was working as a pundit on CBS' coverage of the match, and with his pre-match analysis done, he was tucking into his dinner as the game began.

Richards was caught off guard by Man City's brilliant start as Kevin De Bruyne scored the opener after 94 seconds - and performed a piece of remarkable oral gymnastics not to spill his food all over himself.

Watch: Richards' sensational pasta save

The save of the night came from @MicahRichards. @Carra23 couldn't believe his reaction to KDB's opener. 🍽 😂 pic.twitter.com/2HCfA3R4fr — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 26, 2022

Following the game - which Man City won 4-3 in a truly sensational encounter - CBS showed some previously unbroadcast footage of Richards calmly eating a bowl of pasta as the broadcast cameras ran idly.

However, with mouth full, he suddenly bursts into wild celebrations at De Bruyne's opener, while quickly having to swallow his food before cheering loudly.

The celebration was analysed tongue in cheek by fellow pundit Jamie Carragher - who pointed out on the slow motion replay that Richards had somehow managed to catch a piece of pasta on the edge of his lips, and swallow it before it spilled out, even amid the joy of celebrating.

Article continues below

Carragher said: "When you talk about some of the technicians we had on show today - Kroos, Modric, De Bruyne, Silva - no-one produced a better first touch and control of the situation than Micah Richards.

"He thinks he's lost it, miscontrolled it... then look at this! Forget your Modric, we've got Micah!"

Further Reading