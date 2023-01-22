WATCH: Red-hot Rashford rifles Man Utd in front at Arsenal after dancing through Gunners’ defence

Marcus Rashford is enjoying a remarkable run in front of goal for Manchester United, and he was on target again during a trip to Arsenal.

Red Devils strike first at the Emirates

England forward on target

Crashed home from edge of the box

WHAT HAPPENED? Rashford collected the ball midway inside the Arsenal half and, after skipping away from Thomas Partey, drilled low into the bottom corner from the edge of the box as Aaron Ramsdale was left diving to his right in despair. The effort means that United’s in-form forward has scored in eight of his nine appearances since the World Cup break.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The goal was the earliest that Arsenal have conceded in a Premier League game this season, with United making the best possible start to what was always going to be a testing trip to Emirates Stadium to take on the league leaders.

WHAT NEXT? Rashford’s celebrations in north London did not last long, with Arsenal hitting back inside seven minutes as Eddie Nketiah drew the hosts level.