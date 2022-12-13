WATCH: Party time! Otamendi posts video of Argentina dressing room celebrations following World Cup semi-final win over Croatia

- Argentina beat Croatia to reach World Cup final
- Will face France or Morocco in showpiece fixture
- Players celebrated victory with songs
WHAT HAPPENED? Lionel Scaloni's squad were understandably delighted with their victory and took to the dressing room to celebrate with a sing-song, as captured on film by defender Nicolas Otamendi.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: After a slow start to this tournament saw them beaten by Saudi Arabia, Argentina have roared back to put themselves on the brink of a third World Cup win.
WHAT NEXT FOR ARGENTINA? La Albiceleste will be watching on with interest as France and Morocco meet on Wednesday with a place in the final at stake.
