WATCH: Nkunku shows why Chelsea want to sign him with ice-cold finish against Celtic

Christopher Nkunku continues to highlight exactly why Chelsea are reportedly on the verge of signing him from RB Leipzig.

Scored brilliant chip after 18 minutes

But VAR ruled it out for tight offside

Less than 10 minutes later, he scored again

WHAT HAPPENED? Nkunku didn't let the disappointment of having an earlier goal ruled out against Celtic. After seeing his cheeky lofted effort chalked off by VAR, he made sure there were no doubts later in the first half, rounding Joe Hart and finishing excellently from a tight angle.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Frenchman played a starring role in a hugely entertaining first half in Leipzig. Both teams had plenty of chances of their own but, after half an hour, Nkunku's left-footed finish was the difference between the sides.

WHAT NEXT FOR NKUNKU? Reports have claimed that the 24-year-old has already agreed a deal to join Chelsea next summer. Although, until then, he has a Bundesliga campaign to focus on as well as a maiden World Cup with France.