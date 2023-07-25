WATCH: Next Tom Brady! USMNT star Weston McKennie takes part in NFL Accuracy Challenge as part of Juventus’ pre-season tour of the United States

Weston McKennie has played the quarterback role at times in soccer circles, with the USMNT ace showing that he also has some NFL skills in his locker.

Midfielder grew up in Fort Lewis

Favoured a different kind of football

Back in the States with Bianconeri

WHAT HAPPENED? The talented midfielder remains on the books of Serie A giants Juventus for now, following a loan spell at Leeds last season, and is currently back in his homeland with the Bianconeri as part of their pre-season tour of the United States. While in America, Juve have tested the throwing ability of McKennie, Arkadiusz Milik and Kenan Yildiz in an NFL Accuracy Challenge.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: McKennie looks the part with a ball in hand, rather than at his feet, with the 24-year-old hitting the target with one of his efforts and going close with a couple more. In contrast, Milik and Yildiz should stick to their day job as they clearly do not have what it takes to thrive in a different form of football.

WHAT NEXT? United States international McKennie may end up forming part of Juve’s plans in 2023-24, as he remains under contract in Turin, but he is being heavily linked with the likes of Galatasaray, Aston Villa and Borussia Dortmund – with there still a chance that he will be on the move again in the summer transfer window.