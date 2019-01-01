Sadio Mané

WATCH: New Balance Football reveals music-inspired boots

New Balance
Rappers Big Zuu and Eyez took to the recording booth to celebrate the new limited-edition release of the Tekela v2 Pitch Control

New Balance Football has released the limited edition ‘Pitch Control’ version of its Tekela v2.

Introduced in a metallic fade effect, the ‘Pitch Control’ boot takes inspiration from a DJ’s ability to control rhythm and tempo – in the same way a Tekela player would have the ability to change the outcome of a game.

NB Tekela 240919

The boots have been launched with content featuring rappers Big Zuu and Eyez. Follow the content across the NB Football social media channels.

The Tekela v2 Pitch Control went on-sale 25th September 2019 in limited pairs.

They are be available in limited numbers from select retailers and online at www.newbalance.com/football.

Check out the video below!

 

Put the defence on mute – New Balance

Put the defence on mute ✋ Introducing the limited edition Tekela v2 #PitchControl with @itsbigzuu, @elijaheyez and @zdotproductions

Posted by Goal.com on Tuesday, September 24, 2019

