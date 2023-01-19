Lionel Messi needed just three minutes to open the scoring as PSG took on a Riyadh All-Star squad captained by Cristiano Ronaldo in a friendly.

CR7 and Messi face off in Saudi Arabia

Argentine opens scoring early on

Fans go wild for World Cup winner

WHAT HAPPENED? There was no dream start for Ronaldo as Paris Saint-Germain took on an All-Star XI of Saudi Pro League players in a friendly in the Middle East on Thursday, with the narrative heading into the game being what is potentially the last dance between himself and Messi. The Argentine showed his class mere minutes into the game, coolly slotting in the opener amid Ronaldo's first match in Saudi Arabia since joining Al-Nassr.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Ronaldo went on the score a brace before the end of the first-half after taking a nasty punch to the face.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi came into the game having recently lifted the World Cup with Argentina, which to many settled the GOAT debate between himself and Ronaldo.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The PSG star will return with his team to France for a last-32 French Cup fixture against Pays de Cassel next Monday.